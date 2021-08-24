OLEAN — Another COVID-19 death was reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Tuesday as the Centers for Disease Control placed the county in a high transmission, or red zone.
The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in a county of high community transmission.
Eight new cases Tuesday brought the total number of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 6,010.
The death of an 88-year-old man who developed respiratory failure was the county’s 111th COVID-19 death since April 2020.
The CDC moved Cattaraugus County from the list of New York counties with a substantial community transmission of COVID-19, which required 50 cases per 100,000 population in a week, to one with a high transmission — 100 cases per 100,000.
Cattaraugus County joins 49 other New York counties listed as counties of high community transmission of COVID-19 from the Delta variant.
Allegany County was moved by the CDC into the category of counties with substantial transmission from one of moderate transmission. Allegany County joins nine other counties in that category. There are now only two counties in the moderate transmission category.
There are now 119 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including eight who are hospitalized. There are 432 in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county has now recorded 3,191 cases, the most in the county; the northeast 1,149, the southwest 914 and the northwest 756.
There have been 3,291 women diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,719 men.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides COVID-19 data.