LITTLE VALLEY — There was good news and not so good news for the Cattaraugus County Legislature Public Works Committee this week.
First the good news: Bill Fox, Public Works Department director of engineering, said the county had been notified by the state Department of Transportation of a $1.9 million grant through Bridge NY.
The funding will go toward the cost of bridges in Machias and Mansfield, Fox told committee members.
The not so good news involves legal interpretations of a new state law that calls for a prevailing wage for individuals delivering materials to a jobsite.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said a determination of exactly what materials comprise aggregate could have an impact on project costs.
Most jobs are being bid on a standard rate and materials basis, Ellis said. The problem is even the state can’t agree on what materials will be impacted by extending the prevailing wage provision to those who deliver material to a jobsite.
Cattaraugus County has a multi-million road paving program scheduled for this summer. It’s unclear of what the impact of the prevailing wage law will have on those hauling all that asphalt and in turn, the county.
There’s confusion across the state, Ellis told county lawmakers. The New York State County Highway Superintendents and New York State Association of Counties had opposed the legislation last fall. They are still looking for answers.
Ellis also told committee members that “COVID had cycled through each department,” and that Public Works has been able to continue to operate. “We’re down about six people now.”
The Refuse Department is also suffering through some retirements of longtime employees with long-term institutional knowledge, Ellis said.
The Human Services and Finance committees signed out a resolution to set a $125,000 salary for a new environmental health director at the health department. The new position will not require an engineering degree.
Eric Wohlers, the retired longtime director, will continue part-time as the engineer for sanitary sewer projects.