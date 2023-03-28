WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced a $2.17 million federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to Cattaraugus County Project Head Start Inc.
“Head Start programming is essential to Cattaraugus County families and this funding will ensure children have the best opportunity to learn and be nurtured," Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, said in a press release. "I am excited to see this program flourish with federal assistance.”
The aid represents the bulk of operating assistance from the federal government for the local program. In 2022, officials reported just over $2 million in assistance.
Head Start is based on the premise that all children share certain needs and that children of income eligible families, in particular, can benefit from a comprehensive developmental program to meet those needs, Langworthy said. The program maximizes the strengths and unique experiences of each child. The family, which is the principal influence on the child’s development, is a direct participant in the program.
CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
Langworthy announced the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for high school students across New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
Langworthy said he is "thrilled to be able to host this competition and showcase the creativity and talent of our young artists."
The winner of the district competition will have their work displayed at the Capitol.
Art can be submitted to any of the congressman’s office locations across the district, including Olean, Jamestown, or Corning. The submission deadline is April 19.
The winning student will have the artwork displayed in Washington in an 11-month exhibit in the Cannon Tunnel and will also have an opportunity to travel to Washington for the Exhibition Opening Celebration of their work on June 20. In addition, one runner-up and four student finalists will have their artwork displayed in the congressman’s office.
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds.
For more competition guidelines, visit https://langworthy.house.gov/services/art-competition