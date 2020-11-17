OLEAN — Cattaraugus County recorded a record 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing to 685 the total number of cases in the county.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department also reported another COVID-19 death, that of a 77-year-old man who died of respiratory failure from coronavirus complications.
It was the 23rd county resident to die from COVID-19. Fourteen residents remain hospitalized. There are currently 167 active cases in the county. There are 494 people who have recovered from the virus.
Meanwhile, Allegany County reported 25 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 726.
In Cattaraugus County, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said Tuesday’s positivity rate was 3.2%, the seven-day rate was 2.9 % and 14-day rate 2.6%.
There were 350 individuals in the county under mandatory quarantine on Tuesday and another 25 under traveler’s quarantine, according to the county’s new COVID-19 daily update.
There was no breakdown Tuesday of new cases by sex, exposure, symptoms or location. The year-to-date totals show the southeast part of the county with the greatest number of positive COVID-19 tests, 434, or 63.4%.
The next highest is the northeast corner of the county with 105 canvases or 15.3%, followed by the southwest with 93 cases or 13.6% and the northwest, with 53 cases or 7.7%.
The latest breakdown by sex is 395 females or 57.7% and 290 males or 42.3%
Those reporting symptoms are 451 individuals or 65.8% and 234 without any symptoms or 34.2%
There were 404 people or 58.9% testing positive who knew they had been exposed to a known COVID-19 person and 281 or 41.1% who did not know they had been exposed to a known COVID.
The county health department’s breakdown in COVID-19 cases shows the largest number of cases are in residents ages 20-29, 146, or 21.3%. Next are residents ages 80-89, 116 or 16.9%; ages 70-79, 89 or 12.9%; ages 30-39, 86 or 12.6%; age 19 and under, 76 or 11.2%; ages 50-59, 59 or 8.6%; ages 40-49, 58 or 8.5%, and age 90 and older, 16 or 2.3%.
In Allegany County, a total of 515 residents have recovered from COVID-19, while there have been 27 deaths. There were 882 residents in quarantine or isolation.
In testing on Monday, Allegany County’s positive rate was 8.7%, while the seven-day average was 6.9%.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, the total number of cases of COVID-19 shot up for Tuesday’s reporting, with McKean County’s case count rising by 18.
Every ZIP code in McKean County has confirmed cases, with the last area, Ludlow, marking 1 to 4 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
The total case counts as of Tuesday were as follows: Elk County had 9 more cases for 377 total; McKean County reported 18 additional cases and hit the 300 mark; and Potter County had 5 more cases for a total of 110.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home in Pennsylvania.
