OLEAN — A 72nd Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials announced Friday. That is up one from the day before.
There are 12 active COVID-19 cases among county residents and two people remain hospitalized, one in Olean General Hospital and one in Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital.
Allegany County remained at 52 recorded cases as of Friday evening.
Cattaraugus County's public health director, Dr. Kevin Watkins, said there were 83 residents in quarantine, who either tested positive or had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the first COVID-19 positive test result in mid-March, more than 2,000 residents have been quarantined.
Watkins said the latest COVID-19 positive test was a woman from the southeast part of the county who was tested on Wednesday and received the results late Thursday.
The woman had no symptoms, but had direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Watkins said.
“She was placed in isolation with her family and contact tracing has begun,” he added.
After a slow start to COVID-19 testing in the initial reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Cattaraugus County’s testing has surged past 5,000 and is nearing 5,500 residents and 5,200 negative tests. On Friday, the total number of residents tested stood at 5,464, with 5,197 testing negative.
The number of residents seeking coronavirus testing is waning, Watkins admitted. There is no shortage of tests. “I wish we had these test kits earlier,” he said.
Anyone in the county is eligible to get tested for COVID-19, even without a doctor’s prescription, Watkins noted. To schedule an appointment call the county’s Emergency Operations Center 938-9119.
Next week, the county Health Department will dispatch a mobile testing unit to Salamanca on June 9 to test residents of the Salamanca Housing Authority. Pre-registration has already begun, Watkins said.
The Health Department had hoped to begin testing residents of Olean Housing Authority facilities, but due to the large number of residents potentially seeking tests, the mobile unit will schedule multiple dates at Olean housing sites, Watkins said.
“A lot of residents have been unable to come to our existing mobile sites due to transportation issues,” Watkins explained. “We will test them on site.”
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people who have participated in recent protests of police brutality in the George Floyd death in Minneapolis to get tested for COVID-19.
Watkins wholeheartedly agreed with the governor’s recommendation. “He’s definitely right about that,” he said.
“At the mass gatherings like we’ve seen locally, some were wearing masks and others were not wearing them,” Watkins said. “I’m really concerned about superspreading the virus when you don’t maintain social distancing and aren’t wearing a mask.”
Superspreaders are people who have the virus but have no symptoms. They go about their day spreading the virus to others without a clue that they are infected.
The protests here and across the country “increase the risk of spreading the virus,” Watkins said.
“If anyone here in town was at either one of the local protests, I’d implore them to get tested,” the public health director said.
ACROSS NEW YORK, A total of 42 people died on Thursday due to the coronavirus, a new low since new statewide deaths hit a peak of 800 in mid-April.
New deaths dropped 10 from the day before.
“Amazing,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday during a press conference in Albany. “How did you do that? I did nothing. The people of the state radically changed how they behaved.”
The statewide death toll is now 24,175. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.
Total hospitalizations due to the virus have been falling for weeks and did again Thursday to 2,728. At their highest, hospitalizations totaled more than 18,000 over multiple days in April. Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since late March.
New York now has 376,208 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,075 new cases, according to statistics.
The number of new positive tests has declined dramatically in recent weeks. Earlier in the pandemic, the state was regularly finding 7,000 to 8,000 new cases a day.