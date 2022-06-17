OLEAN — The Food and Drug Administration is expected today to approve the use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old.
A special advisory panel to the FDA recommended on Wednesday that youth COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were safe and effective in children as young as 6 months old.
The FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 and younger and the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 and under. Millions of doses have already been ordered and could be in place as early as next week.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has been watching the developments closely. The youngest children are the only age group that have not been eligible for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. That is about to change with the FDA’s emergency use authorization expected today.
The health department does not have an accurate accounting of the percentage of students who have been vaccinated over the past year.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said last week the health department is looking to pediatricians to step up and administer some of the new youth vaccinations.
While the health department has been conducting vaccination clinics around the county since January 2021, pediatricians are expected to play a bigger role in the latest push to vaccinate the public, Watkins said.
The health department plans to conduct a youth vaccination clinic at Jamestown Community College’s campus on June 25 if the state Department of Health releases the guidance in a timely fashion, Watkins said. If not, the clinic will be held July 9 at JCC. The health department plans to order nthe vaccine soon.
In her daily update on COVID-19 Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “It is encouraging that the vaccine may soon be authorized for children under five years old, and — once approved — I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians about getting their young children vaccinated over the summer and in time for school this fall.”
Nationwide, youth vaccination rates range from 16% to 67%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. There are 18.3 million children ages 5-11 who have yet to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.2 million youth ages 12-17 — 69% of that age group — have at least one dose of the vaccine.
There are 72.8 million children under age 18, who make up 22% of the population, while children ages 5-11 are 8.6% of the population.
The CDC notes that COVID-19 can make children and teens very sick, sometimes requiring hospital treatment. The COVID-19 vaccines can keep them from getting really sick with the coronavirus and protect them from short-term and long-term complications and hospitalizations. The reactions include day-after injection site pain, fatigue, headache and sometimes a fever after a second dose.
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 years old includes three shots about four weeks apart and Moderna features two shots for ages 6 months to 5 years old.
CDC data shows children age four and older had more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic including 440 deaths. There have been more than 1 million Americans who have died from COVID-19 including 250 in Cattaraugus County.
The county reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the first five days of this week. There were eight cases on Thursday, 21 on Wednesday, 20 on Tuesday, 19 on Monday and 12 on Sunday.
Cattaraugus County, Western New York and much of the rest of the state are now in the low community rate of COVID-19 according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.
There were 68 new cases of the coronavirus in the seven days ending June 15, down 22.7% from the previous seven day period.
The county’s average positivity for the seven days ending June 13 was 7.27%, down 1.75% from the previous seven-day period.
There were four new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the seven days ending June 14, an increase of 25% over the previous seven-day period.
There have now been 20,616 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. With the eight new cases Thursday, there are 177 active cases. Six of the new cases involved vaccinated people and two were unvaccinated.
The CDC said 57.3% of the county’s eligible population had gotten a booster shot and 52.8% had completed their vaccine series.