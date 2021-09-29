OLEAN — Thirteen employees from Cattaraugus County’s Pines nursing homes refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Monday’s state deadline and were placed on unpaid ineligibility leave for 60 days.
Eight employees are listed as unvaccinated at the Machias Pines and five at the Pines nursing home in Olean. There are 176 employees in Machias and 162 in Olean. Each nursing home has about 110 beds.
Another 27 nursing home employees — 25 from the Machias Pines and two from Olean — submitted applications for religious exemptions. Two others at Olean sought medical exemptions.
A federal judge in Utica issued a restraining order last week and set an Oct. 12 hearing on the question of religious exemption for nursing home and other health care workers which were not addressed in the state directive.
There are also eight health department employees currently categorized as unvaccinated plus five who sought religious exemptions and one who sought a medical exemption.
Health department employees face an Oct. 7 deadline to get their first dose of the vaccine under the state health department mandate.
County Administrator Jack Searles said Tuesday that the county offered vaccine to any employees on all shifts up until midnight Monday. Several employees took advantage of the last minute vaccination opportunity.
The county and its unions negotiated a memorandum of understanding on Sept.15 regarding the mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated. The parties agreed to the unpaid 60-day ineligibility leave and to keep both health and dental insurance in effect. Employees could use vacation or other time off during the period. They will also continue to accrue seniority.
Nursing home employees — unvaccinated and vaccinated — will continue to participate in twice-weekly testing.
Searles said county officials “strongly encouraged” employees to get vaccinated.
The nursing homes paused new admissions earlier this month to see how the employee vaccination mandate would impact operations.
“We started out at a much higher number,” Searles said. The number has been whittled down to 13, with another 29 employees seeking religious or medical exemptions.
“We’re still going to be short-staffed in our facilities,” Searles said. Some employees, including licensed, direct patient care staff, resigned rather than be vaccinated.
The county has hired three healthcare recruiting companies to help provide supplemental staffing at Olean and Machias.
The memorandum of understanding also includes a $5 per hour increase for eligible employees who continue to work, including overtime.
Searles said some employees who are ineligible to work in the nursing homes may find employment in other county departments under the understanding with the unions.
In addition, 65 county employees from other departments volunteered to work shifts at the nursing homes under overtime rules, Searles said.
Depending on what Judge David Hurd rules at the upcoming hearing on the lack of a religious exemption in the state directive, the county may not be out of the woods yet.
The county, he said, continues to compete with nursing homes, adult care and assisted living facilities as well as other healthcare facilities across the region for nurses and other employees.
Searles said county officials will have a conference call today with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss how the state can help counties and private nursing home operators across the state facing employees shortages over the vaccine mandate.
“We may learn more tomorrow,” Searles said.