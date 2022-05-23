OLEAN — After 27 months of the pandemic, Cattaraugus County surpassed the 20,000 mark for COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The county’s total number of cases rose to 20,019 after 111 new cases were reported by the county health department from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Officials have reported 1,156 new cases so far in May. That compares to 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the month with the greatest number of cases since the disease arrived in the area over two years ago.
The recent increase in the number of cases stems from the rise of highly-transmissible omicron sub-variants.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week moved Cattaraugus County into the high community transmission category. Most of the rest of the state is already in the high category.
A community with a high rate of transmission comes with a recommendation from the CDC to wear masks in indoor public places, get vaccinated and boosted.
“It’s their (CDC) recommendation that if you are in one of those high community transmission level areas that when indoors you want to consider masking up,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. County residents should “take heed of that recommendation and may want to mask up. These variants are quite transmissible.”
As the number of cases have continued to inch upward over the past month, so have the hospital admissions. On Monday there were 13 people in Olean General Hosiptal being treated for COVID-19. There may be other residents hospitalized outside the county, he said.
Watkins encouraged residents who have not been vaccinated to do so and to follow up with booster shots for the best protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Only 42 people came to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at JCC in Olean on Saturday, Watkins said. Gone are the days of long lines of people waiting to be vaccinated.
A surge in COVID-19 cases often results in an increase of people seeking vaccinations and boosters, Watkins said.
There are 43,634 residents, or 58% of the population who have received at least one dose of vaccine and 52.4% of those fully vaccinated have also received a booster shot. Add the 20,000 residents who have been reported with the coronavirus and thousands more who had the virus and didn’t get tested or report it, Watkins said. There are about 76,000 residents in the county. “The desire for vaccination has begun to wane,” he added.
While contracting the virus will offer people some immunity, it’s not clear how long that immunity lasts. It is still a good idea to get vaccinated after waiting several months, Watkins said. “Even if you have contracted the virus, it (booster) gives you a large boost of immunity but we don’t know how long that lasts.”
One reason for the drop off in vaccinations might be linked to the number of breakthrough cases where people who are vaccinated become infected with the virus. This is often because the antibodies in the vaccine have begun to wane or an Omicron sub-variant has evaded the bodies defenses.
For example, of the 72 new cases reported on Monday, 54 of the people had been vaccinated and 19 were unvaccinated.
Being up to date on vaccinations and boosters is the best way to reduce the severity of the virus, keep people out of the hospital and keep them from dying, Watkins said.
Last week the CDC recommended youths ages 5-11 get a booster shot five months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is not recommended for ages four and under. The CDC said children who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated and boosted.
The latest CDC recommendations include a second booster for those 12 and older who are moderate to severe immunocompromised, and for those 50 and older.
Watkins said he hopes more area pediatricians will offer vaccinations and booster shots, but the health department will offer them for children who cannot get them from a pediatrician.