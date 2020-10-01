Cattaraugus County’s Republican and Democratic party chairmen had vastly different views of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. of Mansfield thought it was ridiculous, but called Tuesday night’s debate “pretty much a draw,” before naming Trump a narrow winner.
Frank Puglisi of Lyndon, the Democratic chairman, thought Biden certainly looked presidential against Trump’s constant interruptions and bullying behavior.
Puglisi was troubled, but not surprised, that Trump would not take the opportunity offered by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News to disavow white supremacists.
Keis blamed the moderator for losing control of the debate from the start. Trump often talked over both Biden and Wallace. Trump’s interruptions “didn’t look good,” Keis admitted, while adding Biden did his share of interrupting.
“The format was set up wrong,” Keis said. “They should have stuck to two-minute responses and a 30-second rebuttal. That thing last night was not a debate.”
Keis said he wasn’t sure where the New York Times got Trump’s tax records for the past 15 years for stories earlier this week that showed the president paid $750 in income taxes in 2017 and 2018.
Trump told Wallace the story was wrong and said he paid “millions” in income taxes both years.
“If you pay more in income taxes than you need to because you don’t take all legal deductions, you are a fool,” Keis said, adding the New York Times lied about Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign and that Trump was a Russian agent.
“The whole thing is just politics,” he said. “It’s gotten to be very ugly.”
Keis added that he did not like “the constant interruption on the part of either candidate. I don’t think either one did a heck of a lot to help themselves.”
Keis asked, “Was that a debate? You can’t have a debate between Trump and Biden in an open discussion.”
The Republican chairman said he didn’t blame Trump or Biden for “speaking up when they thought the other guy was playing fast and loose with the truth. Trump came off as Trump. He is used to being in charge.”
Keis said Trump’s best moment was “when he talked a little bit about how good the economy was before COVID. That should be his message. Employment was practically at 100% before the coronavirus hit.”
Biden’s best moments came “when he was trying to put himself out there as a moderate,” Keis said. The Democtratic Party’s progressive wing “are not going to allow him to be a moderate.”
Getting through 1½ hours of the debate “without any major mistakes or gaffe was Biden’s other best moment, Keis said. He did a good job of dispelling Trump’s questions of Biden’s mental capabilities, he added.
Keis hopes the moderator of the next presidential debate will have better control, but stopped short of endorsing a cut-off for the microphone of the candidate who is not responding to a question.
“The right moderator can handle it,” he insisted.
His last word on Tuesday’s debate: “It was just a waste of 1½ hours,” Keis said. “It was a total disaster.”
Puglisi maintained the debate, with all its faults, “showed Biden is presidential and can handle himself. I think he can handle himself on the world stage if he handled the debate last night.”
He added: “It’s funny how a candidate of law and order like Trump says he is couldn’t follow the rules agreed upon for the debate.”
Puglisi said he was troubled by Trump’s refusal to disavow white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys when asked to do so by Wallace.
“That’s not the message he should have been sending to the white supremacy groups,” Puglisi said “The answer is, ‘We do not condone violence.’”
Puglisi said Trump is threatening to take healthcare away from tens of millions of Americans covered under the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic. Biden pointed this out, he said.
Puglisi also reiterated that Democratic Pary argument that the president also plans to end the requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions.
More than 200,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., Puglisi said. “It’s a simple thing to wear a mask,” which the president again downplayed Tuesday, along with wrongly saying children were largely unaffected by the virus.
Trump “does not stand for what this country is. Instead of being a unifier, he is a divider. He wants to keep dividing us.”
The president, Puglisi pointed out, made misstatements about COVID-19 and mail-in ballots.
Biden said many of the more than 200,000 COVID-19 victims would still be alive if Trump had been truthful with the American people back in February when he told Bob Woodward he knew the virus was deadly, wbut didn’t want to alarm people.
“Even the president votes by mail,” Puglisi said. “This election will be secure in Cattaraugus County and across New York state.”
Regarding the New York Times story on Trump paying no income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, Puglisi said, “It just shows the income inequality in this country. The rich get richer.”
Biden’s best moment during the debate was “when he turned to the camera and to the American people when Trump was attacking his son over drugs. He said his son had a problem like many Americans and we need to help take care of them.”
Puglisi said, “It shows (Biden is) human. He has compassion and he understands the everyday person.”
What about Trump’s best moment during the debate?
“I don’t think he had a very good moment,” Puglisi replied. “He was not presidential. I don’t think he had a standout moment except talking over people, screaming or being a bully.”
According to Republican commentators, even Trump’s advisors “thought he would come out hot,” Puglisi said, “but he took it too far.”