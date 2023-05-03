OLEAN — Opioid overdose deaths in Cattaraugus County last year were nearly double the number of deaths in 2021 — and 2023 is on pace to exceed the 27 who died in 2022.
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, told the Board of Health on Wednesday the overdose deaths mostly involve the synthetic opioid fentanyl and are centered in Olean and Salamanca.
So far in 2023, nine opioid overdose deaths have been confirmed and four more are suspected. There were 12 confirmed opioid overdose deaths in the county in 2020 and 14 in 2021.
Four of the confirmed opioid deaths were in Olean, three were in Salamanca and one each in Little Valley and Portville. Of the suspected opioid deaths, three were in Olean and one in Salamanca.
The individuals confirmed as opioid overdose deaths ranged in age from 25 to 49 and the suspected opioid deaths involved people between the age of 16 and 40.
The confirmed overdose deaths involved three women and six men, while the suspected overdose deaths were three men and one women.
With an estimated 13 cases one-third of the way through the year, the county is on a course for 39 opioid deaths this year.
What can the county do to help prevent these mainly from fentanyl?
Watkins said the health department and other stakeholders will make fentanyl test strips available to anyone who requests them — no questions asked. The strips will be available at Casa Trinity, Southern Tier Health Care System, Olean General Hospital emergency room, county facilities, Community Service and the health department.
“We are eager to start passing them out,” Watkins told the board of the test strips
In addition, the health department is urging locations where there are automatic external defibrillators to have a supply of Naxalone (Narcan), an opioid antidote, as well. Naxalone use by first responders and others has prevented dozens of other overdoses in the county.
Watkins also shared the results of a tick survey of several Cattaraugus County locations by the state Department of Health last year.
“There are ticks all over Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said. “People need to know how to prevent ticks from attaching themselves.”
While there is no known cure for Lyme disease, which is carried by blacklegged ticks — commonly referred to as deer ticks — a vaccine is in human trials, he said.
When outdoors, wear light clothing to be able to spot ticks crawling on your clothes, Watkins said. Once back inside, check for ticks in areas around the ears and hair, under arms, in belly button, around the waist, between the legs and behind the knees.
Last month, physicians in the county reported 10 confirmed cases of Lyme disease and 11 suspected cases. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.
Symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, and a skin rash in the shape of a target or bulls-eye, Watkins said. The adult deer ticks are most active from October to June and nymphs between May and July. It can take up to 36-48 hours for the ticks to attach themselves and transfer the bacterium.
The state Department of Health tested Allegany State Park, Deer Lick Nature Preserve, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Gargoyle Park, Zoar Valley and Eden Heights, where up to half of the deer tick nymphs tested positive for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease and as much as three-quarters of the adults tested were positive.
A state technician dragged a white sheet over areas to capture ticks. Then, 50 ticks — nymphs and adults — were tested from each site.
At Allegany State Park, 170 nymphs were collected and of the 50 that were tested, 34% had Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, while 163 adults were captured and 52% of the 50 that were tested were positive for Lyme disease.
At Gargoyle Park, 194 nymphs were captured and 34% of those tested were positive for Lyme, while 50% of the 50 adults tested out of 265 captured were positive.
At the Pfeiffer Nature Center, 28% of the 50 nymphs that were tested were positive for the Lyme bacterium at the Lillibridge area and 26% at the Eshelman area, while 74% of the 50 adults tested from Lillibridge had Lyme and 68% of the 50 tested from Eshelman were positive.
In Zoar Valley, 42% of the nymphs tested and 48% of the adults were positive for the Lyme bacterium, while at Eden Heights, 8% of the nymphs and 58% of adult ticks had the Lyme bacterium.