LITTLE VALLEY — Despite frequent predictions of their demise over the years, Intergovernmental Transfer — or IGT — payments to the two Cattaraugus County nursing homes continues.
Earlier this week, county lawmakers approved a resolution to pay $810,435 to the state in return for $1,850,309 in supplemental Medicaid funds under a plan approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
It represents the second of two payments the county expects this year. The first payment, which was approved in December, has already been received. The two payments represent the county’s share of $56.4 million in federal funding based on the number of days nursing home residents receiving Medicaid were at each of the two county-owned nursing homes.
In the second round of supplemental IGT funding, the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at Olean received $951,339 and the Machias facility got $898,970.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said the good news about the program is that, due to prior coronavirus stimulus, the county’s share of the non-federal IGT funds is 43%, instead of the usual 50%.
In another nursing home-related action, legislators approved a resolution to abolish five part-time nursing home positions, including three part-time nurse’s aides, one nurse supervisor and one leisure activities aide, and create full-time positions for each. A new full-time position of resident service clerk was also approved.
The resolution, sponsored by members of the Labor Relations Committee, was in response to the difficulty in recruiting for the part-time positions. It was approved without having gone through the committee system.
The change to full-time positions is “part of the nursing home reorganization to service the needs of residents better” and to “provide necessary services with qualified staff.”
A third nursing homes resolution was approved to sell old furniture from nursing home residents’ rooms that has been replaced due to its worn condition to the Friends of Cattaraugus County Nursing Homes Inc. for $1.
The group approached county officials about purchasing the surplus furniture, which will free up storage space. The matter was sponsored by the Human Services Committee, but did not go through committees last week.
Legislators also approved grants for the Snowmobile Trail Grant Program through the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The grant program is administered by the Cattaraugus County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Inc., and the county’s Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
The clubs develop and maintain more than 400 miles of interlinking snowmobile trails throughout the county. There are another 100 miles of trails in Allegany State Park.
The clubs and amount of their awards are:
• Ashford Snowmobile Club — $10,812.
• Elibomwons Inc. — $28,284.
• Enchanted Mountain Border Riders — $5,040.
• Franklinville Snow Sled Club INC. — $21,828.
• Portville Snowmobile Club — $12,096.
• ACFS Rushford — $3,024.
• Snow Bounders Inc. — $42,348.
• Southern Tier Snow Drifters Inc. — $9,456.
• Tri-County Drift Hoppers Inc. — $13,440.
• Western New York Snowmobile Club — $4,452.