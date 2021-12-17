As the U.S. passed 800,000 total COVID-19 deaths in this pandemic, Cattaraugus County was on the cusp of 200 total deaths.
The county health department reported two more deaths Thursday, two 81-year-old men who could not overcome complications from the coronavirus, along with 55 new cases.
Thursday’s daily positivity and seven-day rolling average remained in double digits, at 13.8% and 11.1%, respectively.
There have now been 199 deaths of county residents since the first one was reported in April 2020. The number of total cases for the pandemic has risen to 11,209.
There have been an increasing number of cases involving vaccinated individuals, which is believed to be due to a waning of vaccines’ effectiveness over time. A booster shot of vaccine boosts antibodies effectively in people who had their second shot about six months ago.
On Thursday, 19 of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated and 36 people who were unvaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated and receive a booster are largely protected from serious infection that would require hospitalization, health experts have said.
There are also antibody treatments and injections which can lessen symptoms in people with COVID-19 if received within a few days of the onset of symptoms. An antiviral pill is also awaiting approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Health department staff are now monitoring 461 active cases including 39 who are hospitalized. Another 601 are in contact quarantine.
Thirty-one men tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total to 5,320. There were also 24 women who tested positive for a total of 5,889.
Twenty-five of he new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,329 cases, more than 47% of the total.
There were 12 new cases in the northeast where there have been 2,100 cases, 11 in the southwest where there have been 2,234 cases and seven in the northwest where there have been 1,546 cases.
The county’s vaccination rate is increasing, but remains low. There are 37,848 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 41,609 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 63.8% of the 18 and older population and 54.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: