MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues July 22 with a discussion of the supernatural history of Cattaraugus County by Amanda R. Woomer, author of “A Haunted Atlas of Western New York.”
Her talk, titled “Folklore and Ghost Stories of the Cattaraugus Region,” will touch on haunted roads, forests and cemeteries while relating some of Cattaraugus County’s legends and lore. Learn how gossip and folklore have led to some of the region’s most haunted locations, including tales of witches, ghosts and even curses.
Woomer is a “huge travel buff, foodie and lover of all things strange and unusual.” She’s been visiting haunted locations ever since her first visit to Gettysburg, Pa., in 2004, and since then has traveled to dozens of haunted places in the United States from the Stanley Hotel in Colorado to the home of Robert the Doll in Key West.
She also writes Spook-Eats, a blog dedicated to travel, food and the paranormal.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under an event tent on the museum’s lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
The Summer at the Stone House series is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.