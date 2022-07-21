Cattaraugus County Museum to host supernatural discussion

Amanda Woomer will present a discussion on the supernatural history of Cattaraugus County on July 28.

 Photo provided

MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues July 28 with a discussion of the supernatural history of Cattaraugus County given by Amanda R. Woomer, author of “A Haunted Atlas of Western New York.”

Her talk, “Folklore and Ghost Stories of the Cattaraugus Region, Vol. II,” will take attendees on a journey along haunted roads, forests and cemeteries, to get to know some of Cattaraugus County’s legends and lore. Learn how gossip and folklore have led to some of the region’s most haunted locations, including tales of witches, ghosts and even curses.

 

