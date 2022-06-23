MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series will continue July 14, with a program given by noted quilt appraiser and educator Linda Hunter.
During her talk, entitled “One Hundred Years of Redwork,” Hunter will discuss the art of redwork embroidery and its use in quilting.
Redwork was developed in the 19th century and was particularly popular between 1855 and 1925. It traditionally uses red thread, chosen because red dyes were the first commercially available colorfast dyes. Redwork designs were largely composed of simple stitches and were mainly used to decorate household objects in the 19th and 20th centuries, especially quilts.
The guest speaker has been involved with quilting in the Western NY area for over 40 years as a quilter, teacher, quilt lecturer and was a quilt appraiser for 21 years. Hunter is a founding member of the Amherst Quilters Guild in the Buffalo area, which has been operating for over 45 years. She was also co-curator of the exhibit “Quilts: Techniques and Styles” at the Buffalo History Museum and coordinator of The Buffalo History Museum Quilt Project.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under a tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum