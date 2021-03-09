Cattaraugus County and its municipalities will share in about $30 million in relief from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Cattaraugus County is in line for $14.7 million for COVID-19 costs, loss of revenue and other eligible expenses, including helping small businesses and infrastructure.
The City of Olean is eligible for $1.47 million and the City of Salamanca is eligible for $590,000. Municipalities will receive an amount about equal that the county will receive.
The first installment of the amount going to municipalities in the county is expected to take about 90 days. It will go to the state in 60 days and the state will have 30 days to send it to the towns, cities and counties.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said the funding will be in three categories. One can be used for business losses tied to tourism being impacted. Another involves lost revenue and discretionary COVID-19 expenses. The third deals with infrastructure, from water and sewer to high-speed internet.
“Our sales taxes rebounded after a horrible second quarter,” Searles said Monday, adding the county might be able to make a case that sales taxes would have been higher if not for COVID-19 restrictions. The county’s bed tax revenues were down about 20%.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the city was “very happy to get the $1.47 million” in the bill.
“There’s more information coming on what the money can be used for,” Aiello said. “It sounds like there are some restrictions, but we’re very pleased no matter what we have to use it for.”
The mayor was very interested in being able to use some of the funding for sewer and water projects.
“It’s going to help the citizens of Olean and surrounding communities,” he said.
The bill was first approved by the U.S. House and changed slightly by the Senate before it was approved on a party line vote over the weekend. The House was scheduled to vote on the final version this week and President Joe Biden was to sign it quickly afterward.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer provided the following information on Cattaraugus County municipalities and the amount of their grant in the American Rescue Plan.
Allegany — $830,000.
Ashford — $220,000.
Carrollton — $130,000.
Coldspring — $70,000.
Conewango — $200,000.
Dayton — $200,000.
East Otto — $110,000.
Ellicottville — $170,000.
Farmersville — $120,000.
Franklinville — $310,000.
Freedom — $250,000.
Great Valley — $210,000.
Hinsdale — $220,000.
Humphrey — $70,000.
Ischua — $90,000.
Leon — $140,000.
Little Valley — $180,000.
Lyndon — $70,000.
Machias — $250,000.
Mansfield — $90,000.
Napoli — $150,000.
New Albion — $200,000.
Olean (City) — $1.47 million.
Olean (Town) — $210,000.
Otto — $80,000.
Perrysburg — $170,000.
Persia — $250,000.
Portville — $390,000.
Randolph — $270,000.
Red House — none.
Salamanca (City) — $590,000.
Salamanca (Town) — $50,000.
South Valley — $30,000.
Yorkshire — $400,000.