OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 49 since last Friday.
That’s more than all the cases reported in the month of July — a month which saw 10 straight days without a new case.
The 49 cases were enough to move Cattaraugus County into the substantial community transmission range, joining about 50 other New York counties.
Because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the Centers For Disease Control has recommended “universal indoor masking by students (ages two and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.”
Cattaraugus County schools would now fit that CDC recommendation. The adjoining counties of Chautauqua and Erie have been in the substantial transmission range. Allegany County is still in the moderate transmission range.
This is expected to be discussed on Tuesday when Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins meets with county school superintendents.
The county now has recorded 5,882 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
The six new cases Friday are included in the 69 active cases health department staff are following, along with four who are hospitalized and 353 in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county has recorded the most COVID-19 cases, 3,153, or 53.6% of all cases in the county. The Northeast part of the county has seen 1,128 cases, the southwest 885 cases and the northwest 716 cases.
Watkins said Friday’s positivity was 3%. The seven-day rolling average was 4% and the 14-day average was 3.6%.
Now, there are 31,912 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 34,607 people with at least one dose. That’s 54.4% of the 18 and older population and 45% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go to data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.