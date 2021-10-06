GREAT VALLEY — Aerial spraying of insecticide to kill mosquitoes over nearly 76,000 acres of Cattaraugus County was completed Tuesday night.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department authorized emergency spraying last month after a horse in the town of Conewango died from Eastern equine encephalitis. The mosquito-borne disease can also kill humans.
Jeff Duflo, president of Duflo Spray Chemical Co., Lowville, landed his twin-engine plane about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Great Valley Airport after spraying over Limestone, the western part of the town of Allegany and Portville.
“That was the end of the spraying,” said Renee Dulfo, Jeff’s wife, who was waiting on the ground for his return.
Duflo faced several delays due to weather since arriving at the Great Valley Airport about 10 days ago. Rain Monday was the latest holdup. Last week winds delayed spraying for three days.
Spraying was only done after 5:45 p.m. in order to get the mosquitoes at their most active, in the hours before dusk.
The health department mapped about 65,000 acres including all of the towns of Conewango and Randolph and parts of three surrounding towns, Coldspring, Napoli and Leon.
County lawmakers added about 11,000 acres in the cities of Olean and Salamanca and parts of the towns of Great Valley, Carrollton, Allegany, Olean, Hinsdale and Portville.
The total cost of the spraying was more than $310,000. The state Health Department contributed half of the $262,720 cost of spraying over the southwest part of the county. The county will pay the entire cost of additional spraying between Salamanca and Portville.
Earlier, the county had paid Duflo to spray a larvicide over wetland areas between Salamanca and Portville. The larvicide prevents mosquito larvae in breeding pools from hatching.
The county had not sprayed an insecticide like Kontrol 30-30 that was used over the past two weeks since 2003.