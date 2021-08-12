OLEAN — With three weeks to go before schools open, is Cattaraugus County headed toward mask territory with the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases?
“Based on CDC guidance and their map, Cattaraugus County is still at moderate community transmission level,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said. “I assume when they update their map, we may be close to substantial levels. We remain vigilant and cautious.”
The CDC guidance and their map can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/index.html#county-view
The health department continues to emphasize the safety and effectiveness of CIVID-19 vaccines — especially with the more transmissive Delta variant on the rise across the country and state — presumably in Cattaraugus County. The vaccines will keep people from serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The New York State Health Department has declined to provide guidance to school districts on COVID-19 protocols, giving local county health departments that authority.
Cattaraugus County is one of about 20 that have not reached the recommendations of the Centers For Disease Control for when to wear face masks indoors.
If virus cases reach the level of 50 cases per 100,000, a county is considered a significant risk. For Cattaraugus County with a population of about 75,000, the number of cases equal to the rate of 50 per 100,000 is about 38. Twice that number would put the county in the high transmission range.
Neighboring Chautauqua and Erie counties are both designated counties with a significant level of virus transmission over the previous seven days. Like Cattaraugus County, Allegany County remains in the moderate range despite increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The total, 5,876, is 43 higher than the total reported last Friday, 5,833.
The health department is now following 72 active cases of COVID-19, including four residents in hospitals. There are also 363 individuals in contact quarantine. The county reported its 100th COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
The southeast part of the county represents the greatest number of people who have contracted the coronavirus since March 2020. There have been 3,149 cases in the southeast, 1,128 in the northeast, 883 in the southwest and 716 in the northwest. Women have accounted for 3,139 of the cases and 2,737 of the cases involved men.
Thursday’s 10 positive cases represents a 5.6% positivity. The seven-day rolling average is 4% and the 14-day average is 3.6%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins reported that 31,869 residents have completed their vaccine series and there are 34,556 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 54.4% of the 18 and older population and 45% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The current CDC map from Aug. 11 showed 48.9% of the county’s total population had received at least one vaccine, 56.8% of the 12 and over population, 59% of the 18 and older population and 81% of the 65 and older population.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.