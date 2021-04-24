OLEAN — Cattaraugus County marked the one-year anniversary this past week of its first confirmed COVID-19 death.
A 77-year-old man with underlying health conditions was the first death of a county resident from the coronavirus on April 21, 2020.
It came at a time when New York state was experiencing up to 1,000 deaths a day due to the virus.
Fast forward to the present and the county has experienced 96 COVID-19 deaths and more than 5,200 test-confirmed cases of the virus. Nearly 5,000 residents have recovered, while a total of 96 have died.
By May 31, four COVID deaths had occurred. That increased to 10 by Oct. 8; to 20 by Nov. 9; to 30 by Dec. 1; to 40 by Dec. 24 and 50 by Dec. 31. More than 20 people died in January as well. The death toll reached 80 on Feb. 7 and 90 on March 12.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Friday the public health and general medical communities have learned a lot about the virus over the past 13 months.
“We still look with sorrow at those cases where there were mortalities,” Watkins said. “We are saddened by the loss of the 96 individuals we have lost.”
He added: “A lot of residents have recovered, too.”
The pandemic has shown that someone with underlying medical conditions is more likely to have a severe outcome — hospitalization or death.
“This virus can take down an individual very suddenly,” Watkins said. Even individuals “who are healthy and athletic can succumb to this virus.”
COVID-19 can direct the body’s immune system to attack organs — not just the lungs, he added. “This is a virus we cannot take lightly.”
Watkins called the last year “a learning experience for all of us. There is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine.”
He acknowledged the number of residents seeking vaccine appointments is slowing to the point where the mass vaccination clinics may wind down into more localized vaccination drives.
For example, public housing sites could receive attention to reach groups of people who are unvaccinated, while vaccinating students ages 16 and 17 in schools is being considered, Watkins said. More homebound individuals will also be sought for vaccination.
Churches and fire halls might also be used, or pharmacies could become involved. Soon, the vaccine may be available at physicians’ offices, much like the annual influenza vaccine.
“We hope those who are not vaccinated will take advantage of the availability of the vaccine so they won’t become seriously ill or need to be hospitalized,” Watkins said.
A few months ago, he and other county health officials were begging for additional supplies to meet the demand. As of Thursday, the health department said 19,035 people, or 24.8% of county residents, have completed their vaccine series and 24,093, or 32.4%, have had at least one dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
“We’re seeing some skepticism,” Watkins admitted. “With 33% of our residents vaccinated, we’ve still got a long way to go. Even our vaccine call center has noticed calls are down.”
The “herd immunity” level won’t be reached until 70% to 80% of residents are vaccinated, he added. That was part of the decision to downsize mass vaccination sites and do more smaller clinics.
The health department also plans to offer to partner with employers to get employees vaccinated, Watkins said.
“We’ve noticed an almost complete slowdown (in appointments),” Watkins said. “We have to change. Three months ago the demand was greater than the supply. We have to pivot.”
Cattaraugus County isn’t the only county experiencing the slowdown in appointments — despite more vaccione being available, Watkins said. Municipalities across the state and across the country are experiencing the same slowdown in vaccinations.
“We’ve got to find some incentives to get more people vaccinated,” Watkins said. “We’ve got to inform residents about the effectiveness, the safety and the importance of getting vaccinated.”
New county infections have plateaued again, Watkins said. The county is in the third or fourth wave of the coronavirus. “We’re seeing a steady number of our residents in the hospital. People are doing better in the hospital now.”
The mode of transmission remains the same as it was in the beginning — airborne, said Watkins. “It can be spread by a conversation, sneezing, yelling, not wearing a mask or not being socially distant.”
A mixture of these situations contributed to the spread of the virus. “Whole families transmitted it, friends and coworkers — unknowingly — in close contact,” Watkins said.
“We should all continue to wear masks,” Watkins said. “Even after we are vaccinated — until we can get a larger number of residents vaccinated.” Masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing are still a must.
“It’s still possible that even vaccinated individuals can contract the virus,” Watkins said. “If you do not know the individuals you are with, it’s best to mask up.”
