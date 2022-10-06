OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has announced the influenza vaccine clinic schedule for this month.
The Health Department accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Fidelis, Independent Health, Molina, Univera and United Healthcare. The cash price is $25.
For more information, contact the health department at (716) 373-8050. For deaf, hard of hearing, and speech disabled, call the NY Relay Service at 7-1-1 (Voice or TTY).
Some clinics will also have updated COVID-19 booster shots. Check the county website at www.cattco.org.
Oct. 12 — 2 to 6 p.m., Cattaraugus Ambulance, 211 S. Main St., Cattaraugus.
Oct. 13 — 2 to 6 p.m., Randolph Municipal Building, 72 Main St., Randolph.
Oct. 18 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., John Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean.
Oct. 19 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., JCC-College Center Building, 305 N. Barry St., Olean.
Oct. 20 — 2 to 6 p.m., Salamanca Health Department, 69 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca.
Oct. 25 — 2 to 6 p.m., Little Valley American Legion, 5899 Rte 353, Little Valley.
Oct. 27 — 2 to 6 p.m., Ellicottville American Legion, 6500 Maples Road, Ellicottville.
Oct. 31 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 327 Pine St., South Dayton.