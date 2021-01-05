LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will reorganize for 2021 on Wednesday afternoon.
No changes are expected in the leadership of the County Legislature. Republicans control all but one of the 17 legislative seats.
Legislator Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, is expected to be re-elected chairman for a second year.
VanRensselaer said Monday that he plans to talk about the coronavirus in his remarks if he is elected chairman.
“We need to work diligently to get COVID-19 under control,” he said. “We need to keep up with contact tracing and get the vaccine administered as soon as possible in the county.”
Others in the Republican leadership include: Andrew Burr of Gowanda, vice chairman; Michael Brisky of Franklinville, majority leader; Norman Marsh of Little Valley, assistant majority leader and Kelly Andreano of Olean, majority whip.
The lone Democrat, David Koch of Salamanca is the minority leader. He also sits as vice chairman of the Finance Committee and the Public Works Committee.
The County Legislature meets at 4 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, the meetings remain closed to the public, but can be followed through WebEx audio.
Public access to the meeting can be made by dialing (408) 418-9388. The access code is 179 430 9023#