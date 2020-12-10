LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers held their final meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, some who elected to participate via a telephone WebEx session because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Legislators recognized the retirement of 39 employees plus County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller of Olean, who has served for 28 years. He did not seek re-election. His son, Matthew Keller, the current deputy treasurer, was unopposed in his bid to succeed his father.
Joseph Keller is a former Ward 4 alderman in Olean and a former county legislator. He was first elected to the treasurer’s post in 1992. Keller received a standing ovation from legislators.
“Hopefully, his deputy is ready to go,” said Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, the Legislature vice chairman and chairman of the Finance Committee.
Burr commended county department heads, including Nursing Homes, Health, Aging, Community Services, Emergency Services, Probation, Sheriff, County Attorney and County Administrator’s Office for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rank-and-file and those on the front end of the fight.
The County Legislature approved a contract with Airgas USA, Olean, for $134,887 for powered air purifying respirator units for the county’s Olean and Machias nursing homes. Legislators also agreed to pay a $10 per resident stipend to beauticians who work at the nursing homes during the next six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators also approved a $35,000 contract with GDH, Buffalo, for preliminary evaluation of leachate generation at the county’s closed Farwell landfill in Ischua.
Public Works officials believe the clay and topsoil cap on the closed landfill cells have degraded to the point where water percolates through the cap and ends up in the leachate collection system. It collects about 10% more leachate each year.
The collection system does what it is supposed to. It brings the leachate to collection tanks where a tanker truck can hook up and load up. The leachate is taken to the Olean wastewater treatment plant for disposal.
In another development, County Youth Bureau Dr. Anthony Evans unveiled a new Youth Bureau website at cattcoyouth.org. The site was developed with help from Boundless Connections of Olean, Evans said.
Boundless Connections executive director Mike Marvin spoke to legislators and Liz Schoonover, a Portville graduate now in Fairfax, Va., who helped develop the website, made a presentation via the internet.
“This is a real step forward for the Youth Bureau,” said Evans who invited area youth to check out the new website.
Included is the new 2021 Youth Resource Guide, Evans said, which is virtual instead of paperback as the first two editions were.