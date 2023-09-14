LITTLE VALLEY — Beginning Oct. 1, smoking or vaping on Cattaraugus County property is no longer permitted, following action by the county legislature.
The legislature passed the local law banning smoking and vaping on county property without discussion on Wednesday. No one spoke during the public hearing at the start of Wednesday’s session.
Intent of the local law is to “preserve and improve the public health by limiting the exposure of the public to environmental tobacco smoke or vapor caused by the use of tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, vaping and other like substances,” according to the resolution.
The smoking and vaping ban is in effect for all products and on all county-owned, leased or occupied properties. The smoking age for tobacco, cannabis, vaping and other like products is 21.
County property shall include any county-owned or -leased vehicles as well as any county-owned or -leased buildings, structures and facilities. Smoking is also prohibited outdoors of county-owned or -leased property, including the surrounding outdoor grounds within 100 feet of any county property, with the exception of designated smoking areas.
Smoking includes lighting, smoking or carrying a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe, which may contain tobacco or cannabis products or any other chemical substance. Smoking also includes “vaping” and the use of electronic smoking devices, which include e-cigarettes or other electronic devices, such as pens, that deliver vapor that is inhaled by a user.
In March, a presentation to the Cattaraugus County Board of Health reported that a dramatic drop in teen and young adult cigarette smoking over the past decade had been eclipsed by the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery systems.
Dr. Kenneth Dahlgren, community engagement coordinator for Roswell Park Cancer Institute, told the heath board the state averages of high school students who reported smoking went from 27% in 2010 to 19.5% in 2014 to 7.4% in 2020.
However, those using e-cigarettes — vaping — in 2020 was 22.5%. Locally, the percentage of youth vaping is closer to 30%, Dahlgren said. A 2021 survey of students in all schools in Allegany County found 27% of students in grades 10-12 were regular users of e-cigarettes. The numbers were similar in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
“Smoking has led to poor health outcomes in Cattaraugus County,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, in March.
As a result, he said, the county has been a trend-setter in tobacco restrictions including raising the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in 2016. Over those seven years, the percentage of the county’s adult smokers has declined from 28.4% to 15.4%, Watkins said.
“I think we have done a great deal to move the dial for Cattaraugus County,” he added. “We are finally turning the dial in the right direction.”