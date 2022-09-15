Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY — County lawmakers urged the state to hold off on a proposal to increase regulation on cemeteries, citing the high cost of compliance for small, rural cemeteries.

The Cattaraugus County Legislature unanimously sponsored and approved a resolution Wednesday urging state lawmakers to not advance bills that would implement stricter oversight of cemetery corporations including engineering sign-offs for heavy equipment use and liability insurance mandates.

