LITTLE VALLEY — County lawmakers urged the state to hold off on a proposal to increase regulation on cemeteries, citing the high cost of compliance for small, rural cemeteries.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature unanimously sponsored and approved a resolution Wednesday urging state lawmakers to not advance bills that would implement stricter oversight of cemetery corporations including engineering sign-offs for heavy equipment use and liability insurance mandates.
The bill in Albany calls for requiring cemetery corporations to carry liability insurance, require approval from a licensed engineer prior to activities involving heavy machinery, and providing a consumer complaint process.
“A lack of cemetery oversight has led to improper care and maintenance of headstones and cemetery plots, a lack of religious compliance, and unclear costs, said Senate sponsor Joseph Addabbo Jr., D-Queens, in the justification portion of the bill’s filing. “This legislation aims to implement stricter oversight, proper consideration for religious needs including religious inspectors, and recourse for individuals who wish to file a complaint against a cemetery corporation.”
The move for regulation comes after a February 2021 incident involving a gravedigger being killed after the grave he was digging in a Suffolk County cemetery collapsed and buried him. Another fatality was reported in October 2021 when a Staten Island worker was killed by a 1-ton monument falling on her. That incident was blamed on a lack of maintenance.
The bill also sets out requirements to ensure consideration for religious needs — such as requiring cemeteries to allow interments outside of business hours to accommodate certain religious groups, and appointing inspectors to ensure sections of cemeteries devoted to certain religious groups are in compliance with the customs of that group — as well as providing a complaint system against cemetery corporations.
Legislators offered no comment on the bill itself beyond the resolution, but all members present offered to sponsor it.
Neither the Senate or Assembly versions of the bill have advanced out of their respective committees for consideration of the full chambers, and both bills will die at the end of the year as a new legislative session begins Jan. 1.
