LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers gave the green light Wednesday to a Springville recycling company’s plan to operate as a solid waste facility in the town of Ashford.
County Line Recovery Inc. of 7203 Henrietta Road in Ashford plans to use a former concrete plant to separate and store recyclable materials before transporting it to another authorized facility.
A 3-year-old local law requires approval by the county legislature and the governing body of the town of any proposed solid waste facility. The company is relocating from a smaller location it had outgrown.
Legislators set a public hearing on adding more than 500 acres in four towns to the county’s unified agriculture district. The towns are Conewango, Randolph, Napoli and Little Valley. The hearing will be March 23 at 5:01 p.m. in the legislative chambers on the third floor of the County Center in Little Valley.
Agriculture districts in New York provide safeguards to farmers aimed at keeping agricultural lands in production.
Legislators were unanimous in their support for an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for nearly $900,000 for four hazard mitigation projects in the county:
• $125,000 for an Ashford slope stability study.
• $410,000 for New Albion Lake culverts.
• $52,500 for invasive species mitigation.
• $300,000 for New Albion culvert 27 on New Albion-Leon Road in New Albion.
A three-year lease with the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District for nearly 12,000 square feet of space in the former elementary school in Little Valley for $91,750 for the first year was also approved.
It continues leases for space for the Board of Elections, Health Department, Youth Board and Real Property Tax Services through 2024 with increases of 2% each year.
A contract extension was authorized with Barton & Loguidice, Tonawanda, which provided consultant services to assist in the development of the County Strategic Economic Development Plan. The contract was extended through March 31 in order to complete the plan.
Legislators also approved the low bid for printing 120,000 copies of the 56-page 2022-23 Cattaraugus County Activities Guide for $57,790 from The Offset House of Essex, Vt. The cost of the guide is 50% state reimbursable.
A contract with Duflo Spray Chemical Co., Lowville for mosquito control services was also approved. The company will charge $54,306 to spray larvicide over 4,249 acres or $50,880 to spray adulticide over 11,590 acres.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, made a motion to adjourn in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, which was approved unanimously.