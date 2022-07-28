LITTLE VALLEY — “Who gets the raises?” a woman asked at the outset of a Cattaraugus County Legislature public hearing Wednesday on a new salary table for some elected and appointed county officials.

The woman, who did not identify herself, went on to ask whether legislators were getting raises and how much the raises were. “This is what people are trying to stop,” she added.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social