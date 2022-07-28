LITTLE VALLEY — “Who gets the raises?” a woman asked at the outset of a Cattaraugus County Legislature public hearing Wednesday on a new salary table for some elected and appointed county officials.
The woman, who did not identify herself, went on to ask whether legislators were getting raises and how much the raises were. “This is what people are trying to stop,” she added.
No one rushed to reply to the woman’s questions until County Attorney Ashley Milliman said that the raises were not for legislators, but for county officials named in the local law.
“It wasn’t written so people could understand,” the woman shot back.
Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, who is chairman of the Labor Relations Committee, which sponsored the local law on the new salary schedule, said the raises were the result of a survey of the salaries of other counties of similar size.
“Nobody’s getting a 50% raise,” Schroder said. “We’re having a hard time finding people. We can’t do that if we don’t pay the appropriate salary.”
Most rank-and-file union employees got raises of 15% this year as part of a five-year contract. A five-year contract was also approved for management confidential employees for 14% in 2022.
The local law states the salary ranges are based on market conditions and that steps were established based on years of service and/or experience. Step 1 is 0-4 years of service, step 2 is 5-9 years, step 3 is 10-14 years and step 4 is 15 years and over.
Each officials’ salary will depend on their years of service which extends the base pay.
The positions covered by the local law and base salary effective Jan. 1, 2022 follow:
County Administrator (10) — $150,489.
County Attorney (8b) — $142,283.
Director of Aging (4) — $84,947.
Public Health director (7a) — $128,714.
Commissioner of Social Services (7) — $113,064.
Information Services director (7) — $113,064.
Economic Development, Planning and Tourism director (6) — $102,785.
Real Property Tax director (4) — $84,947.
Commissioner of Public Works (7) — $113,064.
Public Defender (7) — $113,064.
Director of Buildings & Grounds (4) — $84,947.
Election Commissioners (2a) — $79,067.
County Clerk (4) — $84,947.
Sheriff (7) — $113,064.
Treasurer (8) $124,371.
Coroners (four) — $13,877.