LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers adopted an Economic Development Strategic Plan designed to help the county take advantage of future opportunities.
Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism said the 180-page document is a blueprint for moving the county forward by looking at opportunities five and 10 years in the future.
“It’s an opportunity to help keep our younger population here,” Abers said. “We do have jobs available.It seems like we are educating our kids to leave.”
Abers said she thinks the new Economic Development Strategic Plan will allow for earlier contact with high schools and BOCES for training for local jobs. The need for nursing jobs will be met by jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University’s new medical program, she said.
“These are building blocks,” Abers said. The study that went into developing the plan found that housing is a big issue. There are a large percentage of vacant houses, many of which are vacation homes, she said.
“We are starting to be more proactive in looking at these opportunities,” Abers said.
There was no discussion on the Legislature floor on the plan. It passed unanimously.
Legislators also authorized a payment of $791,512 to New York state in order to receive a $1.64 million Supplemental Medicaid Payment for the county’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers.
The payments are part of $110 million in Medicaid payments to public nursing homes in the state. The Olean Pines will receive $853,271 and the Pines in Machias will get $791,512.
Legislators also approved a resolution asking the State Legislature to pass Senate Bill S.7283 and Assembly Bill A.8218 to transfer county reforestation land in Perrysburg to New York State.
The property is variously known as Perrysburg Pond, Crocker’s Pond and Bob’s Pond.
A resolution was approved urging passage of bills in the Senate and Assembly that would double the rate for assigned counsel in misdemeanor and felony cases. The increases in the rates of $60 per hour for misdemeanor offenses and $75 for felonies that have not changed since 2004 would be paid for by the state.