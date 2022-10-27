LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a $400,000 contract with the City of Olean Wednesday for the Forness Park lighting project.

The funding, from the American Rescue Plan Act, will upgrade lighting on Fields #1 and #2, and install new lighting at Fields #9 and #10. They include baseball and softball fields.

