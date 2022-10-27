LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a $400,000 contract with the City of Olean Wednesday for the Forness Park lighting project.
The funding, from the American Rescue Plan Act, will upgrade lighting on Fields #1 and #2, and install new lighting at Fields #9 and #10. They include baseball and softball fields.
Olean Legislators Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Richard Smith sponsored the resolution.
The resolution was one of a dozen approved by immediate consideration Wednesday. The resolutions were not reviewed by committees. The first time they were made public was just prior to the meeting.
The resolution states the lighting “will enable additional use of the facilities during the evening hours when the city hosts events.”
No timetable for completion of the lighting project was discussed.
A contract with the Village of Ellicottville to construct a parking lot on a two-acre site for $692,000 was approved without comment. The county previously aided the village with the purchase of the site and with funds for engineering.
If the village sells the property within 20 years, it must repay the county for funds it has invested.
Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville and Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville are sponsors.
Legislators also accepted bids for the elevator improvement project at the County Center in Little Valley.
Bison Elevator Service, Buffalo, bid $513,315 for construction; Industrial Power & Light Corp., Buffalo, bid $223,500 for electrical and Mazza Mechanical, Olean, bid $52,860 for mechanical work.
Legislators also approved a $75,000 payment to the Village of Gowanda for costs involved in the Thatcher Brook Mitigation Project to eliminate flooding. The village’s share of the $10.7 million project is $1.8 million.