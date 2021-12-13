LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers continue to encourage residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, but they won’t enforce the state mask requirement that went into effect Monday.
The state mask requirement won’t be enforced in county buildings, either. The county’s policy that only unvaccinated individuals need to wear masks inside county buildings apparently remains unchanged.
Cattaraugus County joins a growing number of Upstate counties to refuse to enforce the indoor mask requirement announced Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Erie County initiated a mask requirement indoor for everyone before Thanksgiving as Western New York COVID-19 rates rose to among the highest in the state.
Cattaraugus and Allegany county, both with low vaccination rates, have regularly been in the top three or five counties in the state with the highest rates of cases and hospitalizations.
Allegany County Department of Health officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday if they would be enforcing the mandate.
There have been more than 190 Cattaraugus County residents who have died due to COVID-19 since April 2020. In November there were a record 37 deaths and nearly 2,000 new cases.
County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer issued a statement Monday morning.
“On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Gov. Hochul announced an indoor mask mandate. Throughout the COVID pandemic, Cattaraugus County, by and through its Health and Emergency Services Departments and under the direction and cooperation of the County Legislature and Administration, has encouraged a multi-layered COVID mitigation strategy which has included mask wearing while indoors when social distancing is not possible, testing and vaccination.
“Nevertheless, the County will not force local businesses to become an extension of law enforcement. It is unfair to threaten businesses with $1,000 fines per occurrence for failure to comply. Frankly, the County does not have the resources or the will to enforce this mandate, either. Should a private business opt to require masking or vaccination for entry, that is the absolute prerogative of the private business.
“The Cattaraugus County Legislature continues to encourage mask wearing when indoors when social distancing is not possible, testing and vaccination which will mitigate the spread and will allow the County and its residents and businesses and institutions to get back to a more normal living and operating environment. The Cattaraugus County website and social media provides contact information and schedules for vaccination clinics and COVID testing.”
VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, said Friday after the governor issued the masking requirement that county lawmakers had made their feelings clear earlier about a mask mandate. They support vaccinations, testing and masking, but feel it should be a personal choice and won’t enforce it.
The signs being placed outside county buildings notify the public that those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask, according to County Attorney Ashley Milliman.
Masks are being placed at the entrances for those who are unvaccinated, although visitors will not be asked whether they are vaccinated, she said.
That is not what the state’s mask requirement in indoor public spaces states. But that is a matter of interpretation, Milliman said.
Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state health commissioner, said the state’s mask requirement is in response to “the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide, and in alignment with the CDC recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission, all persons, over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face covering/mask, regardless of vaccination status , shall wear an appropriate face covering/mask while in any indoor public place.”
The state’s mask requirement “shall not apply to any indoor public area that requires proof of vaccination as a condition of entry,” the state health commissioner said. An “indoor public place” is any indoor space that is not a private residence.
That differs from what is required at Cattaraugus County office buildings, where signs say only that unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask.
However, Milliman and Deputy County Administrator Kelly Reed said the signs outside the county buildings in Olean and Little Valley are consistent with the county’s policy that masks are not necessary if you are vaccinated. Both said the county was following CDC guidance.
Milliman said the county legislature continues to encourage the use of masks, vaccinations and testing, but won’t issue a mask mandate in county buildings.
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kenneth D. Watkins, said he has spoken with VanRensselaer about not having the resources to investigate all complaints from citizens about businesses not following mask requirements.
A number of residents who have been vaccinated choose not to wear masks indoors in public places, Watkins noted. He recommends that in county of high COVID-19 transmission like Cattaraugus people “err on the side of caution and wear a mask indoors,” even if the health department doesn’t have the resources to enforce the mandate.
“I strongly encourage everyone wear a mask,” Watkins said.
Everyone entering the county’s health department offices or Community Services in Olean must wear masks unless they can show they are vaccinated.
A county employee who works at the Olean Office Building and spoke with the Times Herald on condition of anonymity said the lack of a mask requirement in county buildings with hundreds of visitors daily is “frustrating” for county employees — especially those who have underlying health conditions — even though they are vaccinated. Few visitors wear masks, either.
“I thought the governor’s mask mandate would help, but it hasn’t,” the employee said. “It’s mind-blowing. Masks would help reduce the spread.”
A mask mandate is not in the political interest of county lawmakers who don’t believe in it, the employee said. “I just wish they cared about the safety of the community and employees.”
OLEAN MAYOR Bill Aiello said the city has not changed its entrance policy for government buildings for the public, but he is open to doing so if necessary.
“We had our human resources specialist reach out to the county health department for guidance,” Aiello said.
Currently, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks when entering the building, but vaccination status is not being actively monitored for the general public. Employees who have not provided proof of vaccination are required to wear masks when at work, the mayor added.
“We’ll probably make a decision (Tuesday),” Aiello said. “If we have to change our policy, then we will.”
Aiello noted that the Common Council chose in November to move to remote-only meetings for the remainder of the year due to community spread.
Several larger retailers in the community have begun requiring masks of all visitors. Walmart and Tops Friendly Markets officials have commented publicly that masks are now required under the newest mandate, and Aldi has implemented a similar policy.