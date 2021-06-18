LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are developing a plan to use the $14.7 million the county will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The federal funds for local use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic include assistance to households, small businesses and non-profits as well as aid to impacted industries like tourism, travel and hospitality.
It can also be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, premium pay for essential workers and to provide services in light of a reduction in revenue from COVID-19.
Those are the general restrictions, said County Administrator Jack Searles. New rules or interpretations are issued weekly.
Wednesday night, the Legislature’s Finance Committee approved a pre-filed resolution to establish a coronavirus fiscal recovery fund. The full Legislature will vote on the measure Wednesday.
Searles said the plan under development would set amounts to set aside for eligible projects. “Tons of things are not included,” he added. “We’re beginning to prepare for the usage of this money. We’ve taken a number of early steps in the mix.”
By setting up the separate coronavirus recovery fund, the Legislature can keep American Rescue Plan funding separate from other other county revenues, Searles said.
Another resolution approved by the Finance Committee involves contacting The Bonadio Group of Syracuse to get advice on expenditures from the recovery fund.
“We intend to use them for any project we want to go forward with,” Searles said. “They will vet it before we authorize it.”
Expenditures from the fund are expected to be heavily audited and spending that does not meet the criteria could be clawed back by the federal government.
County lawmakers approved a resolution at last week’s meeting intended to acknowledge to the U.S. Treasury Department of the county’s desire to accept the $14.7 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The funds will come in two installments. The first installment of $7.3 million is expected soon. The remainder will be received next year, Searles said.
Another resolution will be ready for immediate consideration at next week’s meeting to create a position in the County Administrator’s Office to manage the spending from the plan.
“Ultimately, there will be decisions made on the types of things (legislators) want to move forward with and relative dollar amounts,” the county administrator said. This person will be the point person for receiving proposals and contract manager. Proposed projects will go through the respective legislative committees, Searles said.
Lawmakers will be looking for an agreement on how to move forward and spend the funds, Searles said. There is a potential for some spending in the next several months, but it probably comes too late for this construction season. The program goes on until 2025.
“We have to report back how we are spending the money and make absolutely sure we are spending the money in an acceptable manner,” Searles said.
There is probably interest in getting a plan on how to spend the money before they draw down the first half of the American Rescue Plan, Searles said.
There will be public involvement, but no public hearings are required under the act, Searles said. Any projects that come forward would have to be approved by the full legislature.
American Rescue Plan funding is not the only coronavirus funding to be heading for the county, Searles pointed out.
New York state is making grants available to counties through COVID-19 funding it is receiving from the federal government.
The Department of Aging just received a $300,000 grant over three years to hire someone to aid the elderly in their homes. Community Services got a $1 million grant to expand its mental health services. Social Services is administering a state program to help landlords and renters behind in their rent due to the pandemic.
Enhanced unemployment checks and the individual COVID-19 stimulus checks are other examples of federal aid during the pandemic, Searles said.