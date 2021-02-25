LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to strengthen its five-year-old Animal Abuser Registry Law.
Legislators voted 17-0 to adopt Local Law #3 of 2021. It prohibits anyone convicted of animal abuse to own, adopt or purchase an animal.
A person convicted of animal abuse will have to register with the Sheriff’s Office and pay a $125 fee. The registration will be held for 15 years after someone is convicted or released from jail on an animal abuse conviction.
Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, was the sponsor of the local law.
“Thank all of you for your support,” she told legislators. “You have been at the forefront since passing the law in 2016.” The original law “had holes animal abusers were able to drive a Mack truck through.”
Legislators also held a public hearing on proposed 1% raises for department heads and elected officials — the same amount negotiated by county unions.
The 1% raises are reflected in the bi-weekly salaries:
County administrator — $4,467.
County attorney — $4,758.
Aging director — $2,905.
Community Services director — $3,432.
Public Health director — $4,304.
Social Services commissioner — $3,934.
Human Resources director — $3,301.
Information Services director — $3,461.
Economic Development director — $3,439.
Real Property Tax director — $3,174.
Emergency Preparedness director — $ 2,509.
Public Works commissioner — $3,508.
Public defender — $3,936.
Election commissioners — $2,484
County historian — $617.
Museum Curator — $617.
Probation director — $3,375.
Veterans Services director — $2,373.
Youth Bureau director — $2,711.
County clerk — $3,207.
County coroners — $464.
Sheriff — $4,296.
Legislators also held a public hearing is on a proposed application for a MicroEnterprise Assistance Program. The $250,000 program, through the Community Development Block Grant program, would provide $10,000 to small start-up companies for certain last-minutes expenses.
Lt. Mel Churakos of the Administrative Division of the Sheriff’s Office made a presentation on police reforms required by local departments under state law.
Legislators approved a contract with Enviroteknix of Dunkirk, reflecting the Public Works Department’s desire to conduct annual testing and analysis at the landfills instead of quarterly.
Analysis over time has shown the leachate at the Farwell landfill in Ischua and Five Points landfill in Mansfield has not spread offsite or increased in concentration. Enviroteknix will charge $7,250 for Five Points, $9,900 for Farwell, $2,329 for the Allegany highway barn stormwater analysis and $310 for the Franklinville highway barn analysis.
