LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to halt the planned closing of the Gowanda Correctional Facility.
The state Department of Corrections announced plans late last year to transfer 500 corrections officers from Gowanda to other state prison facilities. Another 140 civilian employees would lose their jobs.
Besides disrupting the lives of hundreds of families and devastating local communities, the Gowanda Correctional Facility generated a $51 million annual payroll for northern Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties, the legislature’s resolution states.
All county legislators joined as cosponsors on the resolution, which will be sent to the governor’s office.
The resolution notes that the state has not confirmed the $89 million in savings associated with the closure and has not replied to Freedom of Information Law requests from local officials.
The prison at the former Gowanda Psychiatric Center opened in 1994 and has 2,300 beds and only 820 inmates. The state expected to close the prison by the end of this month.
Another resolution provides $79,900 in county funding for a canoe and kayak launch on City of Olean-owned property on East River Road. The city will provide $9,000 in in-kind services and $4,500 in cash. The funding came from an economic development fund from county timber sales.
Olean legislators Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Rick Smith, along with Joseph Snyder of Ischua, were sponsors.
Legislators also approved a resolution seeking a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to fund a series of activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is designed to respond to the impact of COVID-19, safely reopen and prepare businesses for new safety protocols.
The funding would include money to support small businesses, improving air quality in public facilities, environmental improvements in housing and wi-fi connectivity for underserved areas.
A public hearing on the block grant will be held by county lawmakers on April 14 at 5:03 p.m.
Legislators approved a series of resolutions temporarily reassigning duties of the personnel director to County Administrator Jack Searles, who will receive an additional biweekly stipend of $577.
A proposed local law to take effect May 1 would reorganize the Human Resources Department, where Julie Carr, the personnel officer, was not reappointed. A public hearing on the proposed local law will be held April 14.
Another proposed local law would move the risk management office from the Human Services Office to the County Attorney’s Office, where Ashley Milliman, the county attorney, will receive an additional $577 bi-weekly stipend for overseeing the risk management functions.
Legislators also approved a resolution so the county’s nursing homes in Olean and Machias will receive $3,000 each for plexiglass enclosures or tents to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission for in-person visits.