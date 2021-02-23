LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will hold three public hearings Wednesday — two on proposed local laws and a third on an application for a Community Development Block Grant.
Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m.
One local law allows for 1% raises for department threads and some elected county officials. The raise is the same percentage negotiated with employee unions.
The 1% raises are reflected in the bi-weekly salaries:
- County administrator — $4,467.
- County attorney — $4,758.
- Aging director — $2,905.
- Community Services director — $3,432.
- Public Health director — $4,304.
- Social Services commissioner — $3,934.
- Human Resources director — $3,301.
- Information Services director — $3,461.
- Economic Development director — $3,439.
- Real Property Tax director — $3,174.
- Emergency Preparedness director — $ 2,509.
- Public Works commissioner — $3,508.
- Public defender — $3,936.
- Election commissioners — $2,484
- County historian — $617.
- Museum Curator — $617.
- Probation director — $3,375.
- Veterans Services director — $2,373.
- Youth Bureau director — $2,711.
- County clerk — $3,207.
- County coroners — $464.
- Sheriff — $4,296.
The second local law calls for amendments to the County’s Animal Abuser Registry Law. Persons convicted of animal abuse would have to register with the Sheriff’s Office and pay a $125 fee.
Anyone wishing to comment on either local law may do so by email to dkgraham@cattco.org until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Local Law 2 is the raises for department heads and Local Law 3 is the animal abuser registry.
Under the county COVID-19 protocols, the public cannot currently attend meetings of the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The meeting will be streamed on WebEx by dialing 1-408-418-9388. Access code1798829437#
The third public hearing is on the proposed application for a MicroEnterprise Assistance Program. The program would make grants up to $10,000 available for unforeseen costs for start-up businesses.
Public comments may be made by 4 .m. by email to cabers@cattco.org.
In addition, Lt. Mel Churakos of the Administrative Division of the Sheriff’s Office, will make a presentation on police reforms.