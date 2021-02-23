LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will hold three public hearings Wednesday — two on proposed local laws and a third on an application for a Community Development Block Grant.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m.

One local law allows for 1% raises for department threads and some elected county officials. The raise is the same percentage negotiated with employee unions.

The 1% raises are reflected in the bi-weekly salaries:

  • County administrator — $4,467.
  • County attorney — $4,758.
  • Aging director — $2,905.
  • Community Services director — $3,432.
  • Public Health director — $4,304.
  • Social Services commissioner — $3,934.
  • Human Resources director — $3,301.
  • Information Services director — $3,461.
  • Economic Development director — $3,439.
  • Real Property Tax director — $3,174.
  • Emergency Preparedness director — $ 2,509.
  • Public Works commissioner — $3,508.
  • Public defender — $3,936.
  • Election commissioners — $2,484
  • County historian — $617.
  • Museum Curator — $617.
  • Probation director — $3,375.
  • Veterans Services director — $2,373.
  • Youth Bureau director — $2,711.
  • County clerk — $3,207.
  • County coroners — $464.
  • Sheriff — $4,296.

The second local law calls for amendments to the County’s Animal Abuser Registry Law. Persons convicted of animal abuse would have to register with the Sheriff’s Office and pay a $125 fee.

Anyone wishing to comment on either local law may do so by email to dkgraham@cattco.org until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Local Law 2 is the raises for department heads and Local Law 3 is the animal abuser registry.

Under the county COVID-19 protocols, the public cannot currently attend meetings of the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The meeting will be streamed on WebEx by dialing 1-408-418-9388. Access code1798829437#

The third public hearing is on the proposed application for a MicroEnterprise Assistance Program. The program would make grants up to $10,000 available for unforeseen costs for start-up businesses.

Public comments may be made by 4 .m. by email to cabers@cattco.org.

In addition, Lt. Mel Churakos of the Administrative Division of the Sheriff’s Office, will make a presentation on police reforms.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...