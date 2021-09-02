LITTLE VALLEY — With the Salamanca Falling Leaves Festival coming up soon, Mayor Sandra Magiera asked Cattaraugus County legislators representing the city if the county could help with COVID-19 expenses.
Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, Republican Laurie Hunt of Salamanca and Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, sponsored a resolution seeking $5,000 for additional hand washing stations, sanitizer stations, a cleaner for port-a-johns, sanitizer and additional signage.
The resolution noted the weekend entertainment would attract people of all ages, including children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and need added protection due to COVID-19.
Koch noted the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society received $10,000 from the county for COVID-19 safety measures. He told the mayor he wouldn’t seek more than $5,000 for the Falling Leaves Festival, which is set for Oct. 1-3.
Allegany Republican Donald Benson suggested the tourism event find volunteers to do the extra cleaning. If the county gives $5,000 for the Falling Leaves Festival, more than 30 other municipalities would be looking for $5,000 for different events.
Another legislator agreed, saying, “If we do it for Salamanca, we should do it for everyone.”
County Administrator Jack Searles said the county provided whatever supplies were available and cut the Agricultural Society a $10,000 check.
Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, said he couldn’t vote for $5,000, but asked if the county could provide in-kind services such as disinfectant and wash stations.
Koch reminded the County Operations/Public Safety Committee that the Agricultural Society received in kind services and $10,000.
The resolution was held in committee.
The Public Works Committee heard a report from William Fox, director of engineering on the Tannery Street bridge in Cattaraugus, which has remained closed due to cracks in the foundation.
“We’re not completely satisfied with the consultant’s recommendations,” Fox told the committee. “We want to sit down with the contractor and discuss it.”
Fox added: “There’s a way to mitigate it, but it’s still going to move.”
Asked by Snyder whether the bridge could be reopened to a single lane of passenger car traffic, Fox replied that he’d like to get the repairs done and open it up and monitor it afterward.
Benson asked what Fox didn’t like about the consultant’s recommendations. “We don’t like all the recommendations. We wanted to maybe add some stuff.”
The old bridge was removed last summer and footings for a new bridge were about to be poured when a flash flood raced through the construction site. The site was clean up and new concrete footings poured for the bridge.
Soon after the bridge was finished, crashes developed in the footings. The contractor then placed about 400 tons of rock at the base of the footings to try to halt movement of the soils the footings rested on.
The cracks have slowed, but have continued to move. Fox said he would report back to the committee at its next meeting.