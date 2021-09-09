LITTLE VALLEY — The chances of Great Lakes Cheese Co. building a $500 million state-of-the-art cheese plant near Franklinville are now even better.
Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to spend up to $5.8 million for sewer and water improvements and pipelines to the site along Route 98 near the Franklinville/Farmersville town line.
That’s on top of the $400,000 the county earlier agreed to spend on site and traffic studies to show Great Lakes Cheese Co. the 200-acre tract was shovel-ready for the 480,000-square-foot plant.
All 17 county legislators agreed to be cosponsors of the immediate consideration resolution, guaranteeing its passage.
A separate resolution for a Community Block Grant hearing was set for Sept. 22 at 5:01 p.m. in the legislative chamber. The county plans to submit an application to the state for funding assistance for the Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency board will meet next Wednesday to consider a multi-million dollar payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement, as well as sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions.
The IDA is offering $23 million in sales tax exemptions, $5.6 million in mortgage recording tax exemptions and a $125 million P.I.L.O.T. over 25 years.
Great Lakes Cheese had been seeking a new site to replace its plant in Cuba for more than two years when it announced in May it would no longer pursue a potential site in Allegany County. That county’s IDA had voted to use its powers to acquire the site through eminent domain after the owner declined to sell at a price that was offered. There were also expected high costs to extend utilities to the site.
After a Freedom farmer approached Great Lakes Cheese in early June with an offer to sell 200 acres on Route 98 just north of Franklinville, county officials and the Cattaraugus County IDA offered to assist in any way.
Once completed in 2024, the new plant would employ about 500 people, including the 230 now employed at the Cuba plant. The average salary for those jobs is $52,000 a year.
It will take about 240 construction workers two years to build the plant, which will be capable of accepting 4 million gallons of milk a day, double the amount processed in Cuba. That’s another 600 agricultural jobs in the region connected to producing that milk.
“The construction phase of the project is expected to generate $393 million worth of goods and services in the Western New York region, and once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate $910 million worth of goods and services,” the resolution approved by legislators states.
The $5.8 million will go to the village and town of Franklinville to expand and improve the municipal water and wastewater systems to accommodate the plant, including water and sewer lines and greater capacity for water and wastewater.