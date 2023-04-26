LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted on Wednesday to oppose a State Senate bill that would prohibit counties from adopting local laws requiring individuals on probation to pay certain fees.
The county legislature in 2012 approved a local law establishing Probation Department administrative fees. There is currently a $30 a month administrative fee for those sentenced to probation. The fees add up to around $65,000 a year.
Legislative leadership were listed as co-sponsors, although Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, asked that his name be removed as a sponsor. He said he objected to the wording of two paragraphs, but would vote in favor of opposing Senate Bill 6282.
Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, rose to ask that her name be added as a co-sponsor, as did several other GOP lawmakers. Koch is the body’s only Democrat.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, said the words in question “are far more generous than I would have used.” He did not elaborate.
The legislative leadership noted that the state reduced its share of local probation costs from 46.5% in 1990 to less than 10% in 2023, “putting a huge strain on counties and cost to county property taxpayers.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
Legislators also approved a resolution to contract with the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District for $6,875 for inspection services on two of the county’s 2023 streambank stabilization program.
Included in the projects are three sites along Gile Hollow Road along Gull Brook in Hinsdale and Cadiz Road in Franklinville.
In another Public Works Department resolution, legislators approved a $350,000 contract with
Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., Buffalo, for a construction inspection term agreement for construction inspection services for bridge and highway-related projects through April 2024.
In the past, bridge and road inspection services were often bid for each project. Public Works officials expect there will be a savings for the county under terms of the contract.
Legislators also approved a resolution accepting a $3,353 per month lease plus 9 cents a mile for a 2024 GMC cab and chassis, an aluminum van body and liftgate from Ryder Systems Inc., Miami, Fla., for a new truck to haul laundry between nursing homes.
Another resolution authorizes Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph to sign a contract with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to pay $10,308 of the county’s $33,702 cost of the local Alternatives to Incarceration program.
The Alternatives to Incarceration program includes a pre-trial release component.
Also approved Wednesday was a contract with the Town of Randolph for $544.69 a month for the county’s senior wellness and nutrition program site.