LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers joined a growing chorus of Upstate counties in their opposition to proposed bans on natural gas appliances by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers.
In her State of the State address earlier this month, Hochul proposed a ban on the sale of fossil-fuel heating equipment in new residential buildings by 2025 and by 2030 in commercial buildings. New residential and commercial buildings would be required to be all-electic.
County legislators, part of the Upstate push-back against Hochul’s fossil fuel proposals, were unanimous in their support of the resolution sponsored by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
The "radical" policies out of Albany amount to an “attack on fossil fuels,” Burr told fellow legislators. Despite being energy efficient, natural gas — which is plentiful in the Southern Tier — is being condemned while “ignoring the largest source of pollution on the planet, the People’s Republic of China.”
President Joe Biden has also come out against natural gas stoves, Burr said.
Hochul's proposal, made during her State of the State Address earlier this month, would not require homeowners to rip out working natural gas appliances and replace them with all-electric.
However, when fossil fuel appliances, including stoves, furnaces and hot water heaters, wear out and cannot be repaired, their replacement would be required to be electric, under the governor's proposal.
A state mandate banning natural gas appliances “is more of a burden on our region's working-class residents and will have a devastating effect on restaurants, businesses and manufacturing facilities when they have to convert to all electric,” the resolution states.
Burr said homeowners would face a cost of $20,000 to $50,000 to convert a house to all-electric. Businesses faced with the added cost of converting to electric will force them to move out of state.
It will be reason enough for residents to leave who are “fed up with high taxes, the high cost of living, unreasonable government mandates, reckless spending by the government, and unrealistic environmental mandates not consistent with our geographic region,” the resolution states.
In addition, the resolution points out: “A ban on natural gas appliances and water heaters is not feasible for Western New York with harsh winter weather and an exposed electrical infrastructure; appliances used to heat water and cook food need to work during power outages especially during times of inclement weather.”
The two blizzards that blanketed Buffalo left thousands without power to heat their homes unless they had natural gas heat, the resolution states. “More than 40 people died during this storm — some froze to death. Many more would have suffered if they had to rely on a power grid for cooking and emergency heating.”
Burr’s resolution, which was co-sponsored by all 16 other legislators, including the lone Democrat, David Koch of Salamanca calls “mandating the purchase of electrical appliances is an unnecessary burden we are placing on families across New York State at a time when the cost of living has significantly outpaced wage growth.”
Energy bills, he said, “will go through the roof for residents, further exacerbating the recent price spikes in food, transportation, and general merchandise.”
The resolution states that “The Cattaraugus County Legislature condemns the New York State Legislature and Governor Hochul for continuing to pass hypocritical and nonsensical environmental laws which burden the working-class citizens of this county and state all the while ignoring the largest source of pollution — China.”
The county legislature “strongly urges Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature to fully examine the real life impact their decisions will have for all New Yorkers, especially those least able to afford them.”
Legislators also unanimously reappointed County Administrator Jack Searles to a four-year term that ends Sept. 13, 2027.
“We are so lucky to have Jack,” said Legislator Richard Smith, R-Olean. He urged all legislators to join in cosponsoring the resolution, which they did.
“Thank you for all of your hard work for the county,” Burr added.