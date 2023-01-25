County lawmakers oppose ban on natural gas stoves, furnaces

Cattaraugus County legislators voted Wednesday to oppose proposed state bans bans on natural gas and other fossil fuels for heating and cooking.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers joined a growing chorus of Upstate counties in their opposition to proposed bans on natural gas appliances by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers.

In her State of the State address earlier this month, Hochul proposed a ban on the sale of fossil-fuel heating equipment in new residential buildings by 2025 and by 2030 in commercial buildings. New residential and commercial buildings would be required to be all-electic.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social