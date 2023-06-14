LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers named a new commissioner for the Department of Social Services on Wednesday.
Erin L. Whitcomb, who was named acting commissioner last month after Commissioner Anthony Turano was placed on leave, was appointed commissioner for a five-year term effective July 31.
Turano is retiring, according to one legislative source.
Members of the Human Services Committee headed by Legislator Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, sponsored the resolution on Whitcomb’s appointment.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, urged all legislators to become sponsors. The appointment was submitted for immediate consideration and was not reviewed by committees.
The vote on Whitcomb’s appointment was unanimous. Three legislators were absent: Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua; Laurie Hunt, R-Salamanca and Richard Helmich, R-Delevan.
Turano was appointed commissioner in 2018, succeeding former Commissioner Daniel Picciloli, who suffered a debilitating injury in 2016 and retired on July 30, 2018. Turano was named acting commissioner in 2017 while Piccioli was on medical leave. Turano was named commissioner effective July 31, 2018. His five-year appointment was due to expire July 31.
Legislators also voted to spend more than $4 million on three paving projects in resolutions submitted for immediate consideration.
Amherst Paving Inc., Amherst was low bidder on a pavement improvement project with a $681,298 bid on County Road 12 in the village of Cattaraugus and towns of New Albion and Otto.
Lake Shore Paving, Jamestown, received the bid award for resurfacing County Road 2 in the towns of Dayton and Perrysburg with a $1,395,365 bid.
Dolomite Products Co. Inc., Hornell, was awarded the bid for resurfacing County Road 17 — Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for $2,205,151.
Another resolution authorized the transfer of two tax foreclosure properties in Otto and South Dayton to the Cattaraugus County Land Bank for rehabilitation or demolition.
The Labor Relations Committee sponsored another resolution to abolish a full-time position of assistant district attorney and create a new deputy sheriff’s position for investigative work in the district attorney’s office. The county personnel officer approved the new duties statement.
County lawmakers also approved a lactation accommodation policy with a resolution that was also submitted for immediate consideration. Andreano, the Human Services Committee chairman, was the sponsor.
The county “recognizes the importance of breastfeeding and supports the rights of nursing mothers to pump breast milk while at work,” the resolution states. The county also “recognizes the need for accommodation of mothers who choose to express milk in the workplace after their return to work.”
Legislators also authorized an amended contract with the New York State Board of Elections for $22,812 to extend a program begun last year for absentee ballots with prepaid postage through Dec. 31.
Legislators authorized spending $23,052 over 99 months for one additional taser plus hardware, accessories and maintenance for the School Resource Officer program.