LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a resolution Wednesday supporting Steelworkers Local 4601 of Olean and urging Siemens Energy to sell the former Dresser-Rand plant to a company that will put the 500 workers being laid off back to work.
“It’s similar to one the Olean Common Council passed,” said Legislator Kelly Andreano, R-Olean. “The city asked us to sponsor one as well to emphasize our concern for the 500 workers being laid off,” she said.
Andreano, Frank Higgins, R-Olean, and Richard Smith, R-Olean, were co-sponsors of the resolution.
Siemens Energy, which announced in February the Olean plant would be closed and sold, said it would transfer about 100 employees to its Painted Post plant. The rest would be paid off as work was completed. The plant has manufactured compressors for the oil and gas industry for more than 100 years.
The resolution “respectfully requests that Siemens Energy AG and its Board of Directors assist its Olean stakeholders by selling the Olean facility to a company that will invest in the County’s operation, workforce and community by retaining hardworking skilled personnel.”
The resolution recognizes the critical importance of the Siemens employees to Olean’s economic redevelopment.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer came to Olean two weeks ago to lend his support to steelworkers at the Local 4601 Union Hall on North Union Street. Schumer also urged Siemens officials to sell the Olean plant to a company that would employ the steelworkers.
Legislators also voted to contract with the Village of Franklinville to help pay for engineering for improvements to the village’s water and sewer systems to meet added requirements from the Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant on Route 98 in the town.
The county legislature previously allotted up to $5.8 million in county funds to help Great Lakes Cheese Co. with infrastructure for the $500 million state-of-the-art cheese plant to replace its current plant in Cuba.
The county spent $400,000 for studies that showed the company the 200-acre parcel that straddles the Franklinville-Farmersville town line was shovel-ready.
The company, which could not find a suitable site in Allegany County near its Cuba plant, announced last month that it had chosen the Franklinville site for the new plant.
Besides the 230 existing employees, the company plans to hire another 200 workers and double its purchase of milk from dairy farmers in the region to 4 million gallons a day.
County lawmakers approved a resolution authorizing the Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services to spend $887,284 to COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing for students and staff of the county’s schools.
The funding came from a $2,358,227 grant to the county health department for coronavirus testing in schools through July 29, 2022. The remaining $1,510,943 will be disbursed to school districts on a proportional basis.
In another matter, legislators voted for a resolution urging the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission to consider retaining the current boundaries of the 57th Senate District and 148th Assembly District.
Sponsored by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, the resolution asks the commission to “take into account the historic and traditional significance of counties” in establishing boundaries for Senate and Assembly districts.
The Independent Redistricting Commission has already posted draft maps of the congressional districts candidates would run in for the November 2020 election. Their next project is the state Senate and Assembly districts. Democrats control both the Senate and Assembly as well as the governor’s office.
The county stands to make more than $700,000 in profit from the recent property auction the county held for property foreclosed upon for back taxes. Legislators held out four properties for further discussion at the request of Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua.
The bids totaled more than $1.12 million, with $341,857 in county involvement, for a profit of nearly $783,000 before the four properties were withheld for further discussion.
The auction was held both in person and online.
Legislators also set a public hearing for Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. on a proposed local law to impose an additional mortgage recording tax of 25 cents per $100. It would be effective Dec. 1 through Dec. 1, 2024.