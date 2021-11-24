LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers unanimously approved a record $262.6 million budget in which both the tax levy and the average tax rate went down.
The $14 million spending increase over the 2021 budget comes with a $500,000 decrease in the tax levy to $55.2 million, and a drop of 40 cents in the full value tax rate to $11.10 per $1,000.
The Olean city tax rate is down 2.3% to $12.76 per $1,000, the town of Olean tax rate is down 3.4% to $16.57, the town of Allegany is also looking at a 3.4% drop to $11.68, the town of Portville is down 3.38% to $12.91 and Hinsdale is down 3.4% to $13.06.
Included in the budget is a $27 million capital plan with about $23 million going to road, bridge and culvert projects. It doubles the funding for contractor paving projects to $4 million to help improve many roads in the county’s 400-mile inventory.
County Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, who is also Finance Committee chairman, praised the investment in economic development included in the budget.
Burr singled out the $6 million the budget sets aside for projects to help Great Lakes Cheese Co. build a new state-of-the-art $500 million cheese plant off Route 98 just north of Franklinville. Burr called the Great Lakes Cheese development one of the greatest achievements he’s seen while he’s been on the legislature.
The company had planned to replace its Cuba plant with a new plant somewhere in Allegany County. When Great Lakes Cheese pulled out of any Allegany County development, a Freedom farmer with 200 acres of land along the Franklinville/Farmersville town line offered up his property.
The Legislature provided funds to demonstrate the site was shovel-ready and later pledged additional millions to help extend water and sewer lines from Franklinville to the site.
Great Lakes Cheese plans to move its 230 existing employees from the Cuba site plus add another 200 employees when the Franklinville site is fully operational in 2024. The company will also double its purchase of milk from dairy farmers in the region to 4 million gallons a day.
Another $2.5 million was set aside for redevelopment of camping space at Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir as well as a new campground on Sawmill Run across West Perimeter Road. Bringing more people into the area will result in added investment and sales, Burr said.
And it’s the county’s largest capital investment in highways ever, Burr added.
“It’s fiscally conservative with an historic investment in infrastructure,” Burr said. People in his district said the roads were in need of repairs, he added.
Burr added kudos for County Administrator Jack Searles and his staff “for maintaining services to the public at reasonable costs. Jack and his staff have done a hell of a job.”
Total revenues are up $12 million over 2021. Those revenues include $5 million in additional sales tax revenue — $3 million of which would go to the general fund and $2 million to the County Road Fund.
The budget calls for $8.5 million to come from the county’s fund balance, or surplus to help fund the budget including $2,495,126 to reduce the tax levy, about $60,000 higher than last year. About $5.4 million from surplus will go to the county’s Pines nursing homes in Olean and Machias.
No one spoke at a public hearing at the outset of Tuesday’s Legislature meeting.
Cities and towns, the approved 2022 tax rate and the percentage increase or decrease follows.
Allegany, $11.68, -3.4%
Ashford, $25.82, 10.09%
Carrollton, $14.42, 0.33%
Coldspring, $11.87, 3.29%
Conewango, $22.21, -1.47%
Dayton, $11.10, -2.64%
East Otto, $11.94, 2.8%
Ellicottville, $$11.44, -1.43%
Farmersville, $12.91, 3.35%
Freedom, $11.10, -9.19%
Great Valley, $11.94, -3.42%
Hinsdale, $13.06, -3.43%
Humphrey, $13.37, -2.27%
Ischua, $13.06, -3.44%
Leon, $14.42, 5.37%
Little Valley, $17.91, -1.81%
Lyndon, $11.81. -1.38%
Machias, $11.10, -12.09%
Mansfield, $11.10, -3.41%
Napoli, $11.10, -18.88%
New Albion, $19.83, 0.12%
Olean (City), $12.76, -2.3%
Olewan (town), $16.57, -3.4%
Otto, $11.10, -2.79%
Perrysburg, $17.28, -4.9%
Persia, $16.33, -6.23%
Portville, $12.91, -3.38%
Randolph, $15.86, 4.9%
Red House, $11.10, -3.43%
Salamanca (City), $79.53, 0.43%
Salamanca (Town), $13.88, 1.4%
South Valley, $16.57, 2.34%
Yorkshire, $82.28, -1.57%