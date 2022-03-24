LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved the addition of more than 509 acres to the county’s Consolidated Agricultural District following a public hearing Wednesday.
The new acreage was in the towns of Conewango, Randolph, Ischua and Little Valley. There is a 30-day period each year to request inclusion in the agricultural district.
After the public hearing on the agriculture district, Sheriff’s Chief of Detectives Jordan Haines briefed legislators on donating retired body armor from the department to Ukraine civilians in wake of the recent Russian invasion.
Haines said the body armor is replaced by the sheriff’s office after five years. It is this armor — bullet-proof vests and helmets — that is being transferred to Ukrainian civilian groups who will put it to good use in wartime.
“We’re glad to donate the body armor,” Haines said. Additional armor is expected to be donated to the group organizing the collection and shipment of the material from Western New York law enforcement in a second round of collections.
Bids for spraying for mosquitoes with larvicide and adulticide from Duflo Spray Chemical Inc., Lowville were approved. It will cost $54,306 to spray larvicide over 4,249 acres and $50,880 to spray insecticide over 11,590 acres.
Legislators approved a bid of $389,686 from Hunting Valley Construction, Cheektowaga for replacement of Mansfield Bridge No. 50 on Hinman Hollow Road over Mansfield Creek. Inspection services by Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Buffalo for $25,000 was also approved.
Tabletop exercises for first responders involving dam facilities on the Ischua Creek and Conewango Creek watersheds were also authorized. Bergmann Architects Engineers Planning, Rochester, will be paid $6,500 for presentations over two days.
The exercises are designed to present first responders with different scenarios involving water breaching one or more of the dams in the watershed protection districts.