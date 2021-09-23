LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to add nearly 11,600 acres in eight towns, plus acreage in the cities of Olean and Salamanca, to the land set for aerial spraying of adulticide for mosquitoes that carry Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced Monday that aerial spraying would begin Wednesday night, weather permitting, over the entire town of Conewango and parts of four surrounding towns after a horse died in the southwest part of the county recently died of EEE and WNV. The state Health Department alerted county health officials.
The resolution was passed unanimously under immediate consideration rules, without going through legislative committees. The added cost for spraying 11,590 acres at $4.39 per acre is $50,880.
Duflo Spray Chemical Inc., Lowville, N.Y., was the contractor who sprayed larvicide last month over wetlands in parts of the Allegheny River Valley from Portville to Salamanca to keep large numbers of mosquito larvae from hatching in breeding pools.
The same contractor was hired under emergency authorization from the Cattaraugus County Health Department for aerial spraying of the town of Conewango and parts of the towns of Randolph, Leon, Napoli and Coldspring.
That contract to spray 64,680 acres with the mosquito adulticide Kontrol 30/30 at $4 an acre, will cost $262,720. The state Health Department has provided $131,360 for the spraying and the county legislature will pay an identical amount from its fund balance or surplus.
It’s unclear whether Wednesday night’s spraying took place. It was dependent on weather and winds and rain were in the forecast. Rain had not started over the area at 6 p.m., when they planned to start spraying.
Wet weather and warm temperatures are the perfect combination for mosquitoes. This summer has been both warm and wet.
Cheese plant financing
Legislators agreed unanimously to apply for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state Office of Community Renewal to finance a portion of the cost of the new $505 million plant near Franklinville. The project protects 230 jobs at the company’s Cuba plant plus 200 new jobs expected to be created.
Great Lakes Cheese announced last week that the company would break ground at the 200 acre site off Route 16 near Franklinville in the spring of 2022. The company was offered the site after plans to expand in Allegany County failed.
Legal action on mandate
Legislators formally authorized County Attorney Ashley Milliman to go to court to stop the state Health Department from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees at the Pines nursing homes at Olean and Machias.
The only exemption is based on pre-existing health conditions, Milliman said afterward. There are no provisions for religious exemptions or testing option. The county currently tests vaccinated and unvaccinated nursing home staff twice a week.
Milliman said President Biden had also mandated staff in facilities that receive Medicaid and medicare funding be vaccinated, but the county has received no notice from the U.S. Department of Labor of the vaccination mandate.
On the president’s other directive that U.S. employers with 100 or more employees must require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Milliman said it’s not clear whether it applies to public employers like the county.
A temporary restraining order has been issued by a federal judge in northern New York because of a legal challenge to the lack of a religious exemption in the state mandate to the COVID-19 vaccination, Milliman said.
Right now, however, county nursing home employees are facing a Sept. 27 deadline for getting a first shot of the vaccine, Milliman said.
The county attorney said she was unsure of how many Pines employees had not been vaccinated. Two weeks ago, about 70% of the employees had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Milliman said employees are getting vaccinated every day.
Deputy County Administrator Kelly Reed said recently that a number of employees have said they would resign rather than be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s not clear how many employees, and what positions, that might affect.
The county has temporarily suspended new admissions to the nursing homes over concerns they may not have enough staff under the vaccination requirements. Some of those who are unvaccinated are registered nurses. Each nursing home has over 100 beds.
The county hired a company Wednesday to provide staffing for both the Olean and Machias Pines. A Florida company, GLC On-The-Go Inc., will receive $85 an hour for registered nurses, $75 for licensed professional nurses and $57 for certified nursing assistants.
The contract calls for 1½ times the pay rate for holiday pay, 40-hour weeks and a 12-week minimum. Crisis wages are higher. It is not the first such contract the county has entered to stave off staff shortages.
• Legislators also approved a resolution authorizing Gov. Kathy Hochul to reopen the Gowanda Correctional Facility where 500 corrections officers worked until the prison closed April 1.
Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, said there was a lack of transparency and the refusal by former Gov. Cuomo to reply to Freedom of Information Law requests for financial impact figures requested by the community.
Hopefully, Burr said, it will lead to the reopening of the facility.
• Legislators authorized application for a separate Community Development Block Grant for $1.5 million for a mobile home replacement program through the state Office of Community Renewal. The county has participated in the program for several years.
Another application for a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant for the Cattaraugus County Land Bank was also authorized. Public hearings will be held on the CDBG requests on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.