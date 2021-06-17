LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus County Jail inmate is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 2 death of another inmate found unresponsive in his cell.
Daniel P. Klein, 31, of Olean, was charged in the jail death of an Olean-area man, Franklin Chase, 36, who had been awaiting trial for a parole violation, Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said Thursday.
An autopsy and toxicology tests ruled Chase's death was an overdose. The substance which caused his death was not identified.
Klein was also charged with criminally negligent homicide, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of prison contraband.
He was arrested in the jail on the manslaughter charge at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after District Attorney Lori P. Rieman reviewed evidence and toxicology tests submitted by sheriff’s investigators.
Klein had been in the county jail since his arrest on April 29 by Olean Police on charges that include first-degree sex abuse, second-degree harassment and second-degree menacing, according to the district attorney's Office. He was arraigned on those charges on April 30 and ordered held without bail.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz arraigned Klein on the manslaughter and other charges and ordered him held in that case on $100,000 bail to await further proceedings. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury soon.
Klein was accused of providing a controlled substance to Chase, who later died. Klein is believed to have smuggled the controlled substance into the jail, according to the sheriff.
Chase had been sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court in January 2015 to six years in state prison as a repeat felon. He had been charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, heroin, in Olean in March 2014.
He was out of state prison on parole when he was charged with the parole violation that landed him in the county jail.