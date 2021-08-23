OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported 38 cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
“We are in the middle of a COVID surge,” said the county's public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
There were 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, nine more on Sunday and 14 on Monday, Watkins said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county is in the substantial range as categorized by the Centers for Disease Control — that’s 50 or more per 100,000 over a 14-day period, or around 36 for Cattaraugus County with a population around 76,000.
For residents in communities of substantial transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public — including schools.
What’s driving this surge? Watkins said the Delta variant, which is responsible for “multiple breakthrough cases,” seems to be driving the increase in cases. There were far fewer daily COVID-19 cases in July, with one 10-day period free of any new COVID cases.
Asked what precautions the public should be taking indoors now that Cattaraugus County is in the substantial range, Watkins said residents “should follow CDC guidance.” Should we all be wearing masks now? “We should follow CDC guidance,” he stated.”
The Centers For Disease Control website states: “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
With respect to schools in areas of substantial transmission, the CDC states: “Because of the highly transmissible nature of this variant, along with the extent of mixing of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools, the fact that children under 12 of age are not currently eligible for vaccination, and low levels of vaccination among youth ages 12-17, CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all students (age two and older), teachers, staff, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.”
The 38 new cases since Friday pushed the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases since March 2020 to above 6,000. There have now been 6,002 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The health department is now following 120 active cases including nine who are hospitalized and 473 in contact quarantine. There have been 110 deaths since April 2020.
The southeast part of the county leads in the number of COVID-19 cases with 3,188. The northeast has reported 1,149 cases, the southwest 911 cases and the northwest 754 cases.
There have been 3,200 women in the county who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,802 men.
Watkins said 32,362 residents have completed their vaccine series and 35,013 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 55% of the 18 and older population and 45.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Cattaraugus County’s daily positivity was 2.6%, the seven-day rolling average was 4.0% and the 14-day average was 3.8%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides COVID-19 data.