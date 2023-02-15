Cattaraugus County
Olean Times Herald file

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County government is in the midst of a record capital budget this year — more than $30 million for everything from roads and bridges to building renovations.

Legislator Don Benson, R-Allegany, asked for updates on a number of projects, including the James J. Snyder Legislative Chambers.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social