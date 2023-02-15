LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County government is in the midst of a record capital budget this year — more than $30 million for everything from roads and bridges to building renovations.
Legislator Don Benson, R-Allegany, asked for updates on a number of projects, including the James J. Snyder Legislative Chambers.
County Administrator Jack Serles said the County Legislature project was put on hold after asbestos was found along window sills and in the ceiling. That was confirmed by a study last fall. Nothing is going to be done before the asbestos is safely removed.
Other work like electrical upgrades is waiting as well. There are currently no more electrical sources available in the 53-year-old legislative chamber. Electrical conduit from a new electrical box in the basement — a bomb shelter — will require drilling through the ceiling in order to fish the line up to the third floor.
That in turn has put plans on hold to replace the carpeting and furniture, Searles told members of the Public Works Committee where Benson is vice chairman.
One legislator suggested the best time to perform the work would be in July or August when legislators only meet twice during the month instead of every week. Searles replied it would be better to get it done sooner.
Another project, a $1 million elevator project, has nearly doubled in price since legislators agreed to have an elevator installed in the empty shaft next to the working one in the County Center in Little Valley. The building opened in 1970 with one elevator and an empty shaft.
The elevator replacement plan was approved after several incidents when the existing elevator malfunctioned. It has become exceedingly hard to obtain replacement parts.
There is no timetable for the new elevator to be installed. Meanwhile, the existing elevator’s controls were upgraded.
Benson also expressed frustration that legislators weren’t looking ahead to other capital needs — particularly highway barns and the refuse transfer system. The highway barns were built in the early- to mid-1950s and are in need of replacement and the transfer stations are more than 30 years old — past the end of their useful life.
“We need a long-term plan for the county,” Benson told the Public Works Committee members. “The garages are falling apart. You say we don’t have the money” to build new ones.
Searles replied, “A plan would be a wonderful idea, but there is a finite amount of money.” Spending money on a new highway barn means “there are other things that won’t get done.”
Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, said the new Franklinville highway barn cost $6 million to $7 million.
“I don’t know a good process of putting this before the legislature,” Benson said.
Searles encouraged Benson to look instead at the what is being done with a record capital program this year.
“The county needs a long term plan and the county doesn’t seem to want to address it,” Benson said. “We need the backing of the entire legislature.”
Benson said he would take the issue up with members of the Strategic Planning Committee, of which he is chairman.