FRANKLINVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors will meet Sept. 15 to vote on an environmental resolution and a benefits package for a proposed Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant near Franklinville.
“We are very hopeful,” said IDA executive director Corey Wiktor. “This project is about clearing hurdles. So far, so good. There are still some things to be ironed out and worked on. We are working diligently on this every day.”
The IDA, with $400,000 appropriated by the Cattaraugus County Legislature for site studies, has funded soils and flood-plain studies on the 200-acre site off Route 98 that straddles the Franklinville and Farmersville town line. A traffic study was also undertaken.
An archaeological study is expected to be completed soon, Wiktor said. A closer look at the site will be conducted as soon as landowner Jason Schwab harvests corn from the site in a few weeks.
The project’s cost is an estimated $505 million for a 480,000 square foot state-of-the-art cheese manufacturing facility.
Great Lakes Cheese operates a cheese plant in Cuba, but plans to double production with the new plant. The company had been betting on another site in Allegany County off Interstate 86 near Crossroads in the town of Belvidere, but the site would have required eminent domain proceedings by the Allegany County IDA and utilities could not be extended to the property on a timeline acceptable to Great Lakes Cheese.
The Franklinville/Farmersville site was proposed in June by Schwab, Great Lakes Cheese Co. expressed interest and the Cattaraugus County IDA set about helping to convince the company that the site was shovel-ready.
Late last month, the IDA presented a proposed benefits package to Great Lakes Cheese that was described as similar to the Allegany County tax breaks and competitive with another offer from Genesee County.
The tax breaks include $23 million in sales tax exemptions, $5.6 million for mortgage recording tax fee and $125 million in property tax exemptions under a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement.
The $153 million in tax exemptions will help produce about $350 million a year in annual economic benefits.
Great Lakes Cheese Co. is concerned for its 230 employees at the Cuba cheese plant and is most interested in continuing to employ them when operations end at Cuba and move to another plant.
The Franklinville-Farmersville site is 16 miles from the Cuba plant, while the LeRoy site in Genesee County is over an hour and a half away, which most employees are reluctant to do, according to a company survey.
In addition to the 230 existing jobs, another 200 employees will be needed at the new cheese plant.
The new cheese plant would double the approximately 2 million gallons of milk used daily at the Cuba cheese plant. This would mean a greater opportunity for local dairy farmers to produce and ship more milk to the new plant.
“We’re hoping to land the plane for the company” with the project, Wiktor said. “It’s good to still be here. We hope to have everything wrapped up by Sept.15. I think we have a very good shot at approving everything. This is a huge hurdle to clear for the company.”
Wiktor said “the lion’s share of deliverables will be in at that time and give the company a much better opportunity to look at the project.”
Wiktor added: “As we get closer and closer each day, we haven’t been told no. We want to help them make the decision. This gives them the assurance that SEQRA has been completed at the site and that it is shovel-ready for the project.”