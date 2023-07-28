The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will meet Monday to review two applications for projects in Allegany and Ellicottville worth nearly $10 million.
Kinley Corp. has submitted an application for renovations and new construction at its new corporate headquarters in Allegany, the Event Center at Exit 24 of Interstate 86.
The $2.3 million project includes renovations to 10,120 square feet of office space, conference rooms and meeting areas as well as exterior improvements.
A new 5,000-square-foot metal workshop for equipment storage, manufacturing and fabrication of modular multi-use units is also planned.
IDA officials said the project will allow the more than century-old company to retain employment and allow for growth in their employment base.
Within two years, Kinley projects 15 new full-time jobs and three part-time jobs. The company plans a 250% increase in revenues by 2028 and a 500% increase by 2033.
The company did not state projected sales tax abatements or a payment in lieu of taxes. A $29,450 mortgage tax recording fee will be waived.
In Ellicottville, Delaware North Holdings Inc., which owns and operates Steelbound Brewery and Distillery, has submitted an application for a $7.4 million project to extend its manufacturing campus on Route 219 north onto 20 adjacent acres with some commercial structure and tenants.
Steelbound owner Bill Bursee Jr. estimates $4 million for construction and $3.5 million for materials for the project. He plans to renovate 18,600 square feet for a former lumber kiln to increase production of beer and spirits. Last year Steelbound produced about 2,700 barrels of beer using a 15-barrel system. The new 75-barrel brewing tanks will help boost production to more than 10,000 barrels. A barrel contains 31 gallons of beer.
Bursee is proposing to renovate the building for $3.1 million with $370,000 in design and planning costs. Another $225,000 will be used to buy furniture, fixtures and equipment and $3.7 million is for production machinery and equipment.
A 55,000-pound grain silo is included in the plan, along with bottle recycling, a 60-bottle per minute canning line and capability to brew both Steelbound and contract brews.
Sales tax abatement of $520,600 is projected along with a mortgage tax abatement of $40,750. No payment in lieu of taxes has been negotiated.
The company plans to retain 30 jobs and add 15 new positions over the next two years.