The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will meet Monday to review two applications for projects in Allegany and Ellicottville worth nearly $10 million.

Kinley Corp. has submitted an application for renovations and new construction at its new corporate headquarters in Allegany, the Event Center at Exit 24 of Interstate 86.

The $2.3 million project includes renovations to 10,120 square feet of office space, conference rooms and meeting areas as well as exterior improvements.

A new 5,000-square-foot metal workshop for equipment storage, manufacturing and fabrication of modular multi-use units is also planned.

IDA officials said the project will allow the more than century-old company to retain employment and allow for growth in their employment base.

Within two years, Kinley projects 15 new full-time jobs and three part-time jobs. The company plans a 250% increase in revenues by 2028 and a 500% increase by 2033.

The company did not state projected sales tax abatements or a payment in lieu of taxes. A $29,450 mortgage tax recording fee will be waived.

Trending Food Videos

In Ellicottville, Delaware North Holdings Inc., which owns and operates Steelbound Brewery and Distillery, has submitted an application for a $7.4 million project to extend its manufacturing campus on Route 219 north onto 20 adjacent acres with some commercial structure and tenants.

Steelbound owner Bill Bursee Jr. estimates $4 million for construction and $3.5 million for materials for the project. He plans to renovate 18,600 square feet for a former lumber kiln to increase production of beer and spirits. Last year Steelbound produced about 2,700 barrels of beer using a 15-barrel system. The new 75-barrel brewing tanks will help boost production to more than 10,000 barrels. A barrel contains 31 gallons of beer.

Bursee is proposing to renovate the building for $3.1 million with $370,000 in design and planning costs. Another $225,000 will be used to buy furniture, fixtures and equipment and $3.7 million is for production machinery and equipment.

A 55,000-pound grain silo is included in the plan, along with bottle recycling, a 60-bottle per minute canning line and capability to brew both Steelbound and contract brews.

Sales tax abatement of $520,600 is projected along with a mortgage tax abatement of $40,750. No payment in lieu of taxes has been negotiated.

The company plans to retain 30 jobs and add 15 new positions over the next two years.

Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com.

Tags

Local & Social