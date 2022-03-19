ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will review two new project applications valued at $10.4 million when it meets on Tuesday.
Phase I of a 6.2-acre brownfield environmental remediation plan at 351 Franklin St. in Olean is proposed by Mike Lesakowski and Donald Benson, 351 Franklin LLC.
Phase II includes a $6.4 million mixed-use commercial/industrial building to allow short-term and long-term growth for a local company and to provide warehouse space.
The project is seeking $464,000 in sales tax plus unspecified mortgage recording tax and property tax exemptions.
The project also requires approval of a Remedial Action Work Plan by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, City of Olean site plan approval and a building permit.
The second new project that will be considered by the IDA board is a $4 million plan by Lebanon Seaboard Corporation, Lebanon, Pa., to relocate its Penn Turf facility from Arcade to the former Mosler Safe Co. plant in Franklinville. The site at 69 S. Main St., is 4.5 acres.
The company’s Penn Turf is a super absorbent polymer and fertilizer with a 90% recycled paper content. The product initially contained recycled newspaper and has grown to include recycled textbooks and mail.
It is marketed under the Green View Brand as Seedling Success and PennMulch Seed Accelerator.
The company is seeking sales tax and real property tax exemptions from the IDA.
The IDA board will meet at its Ellicottville offices at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.