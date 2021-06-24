ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency board of directors on Thursday authorized the agency to help pave the way for a $505 million Great Lakes Cheese plant straddling the Franklinville-Farmersville town line.
Armed with $150,000 from the Cattaraugus County Legislature, the IDA board members agreed to contract for engineering and environmental services to study the site and its soils to determine if it can support the 480,000-square-foot cheese manufacturing facility. That work is expected to begin relatively soon.
Co-applicants have submitted an application to the IDA for tax breaks for the $500 million plant — $250 million each for construction and equipment. Another $5 million will go for roads and other infrastructure.
Jason Schwab of Freedom, who owns more than 200 acres of property along Route 16, approached Great Lakes Cheese about his land after the company hit roadblocks in its bid to locate the plant in Belvidere in Allegany County.
The company is looking to build a new plant to replace its facility in Cuba, where it employs about 230 people. The Cuba site is too small for expansion, yet Great Lakes is determined not to lose its local cheese-makers and have spent about $1 million over the past year in the search for a suitable site in Allegany County.
Great Lakes has said it needs 200 acres for its plans.
That the Cattaraugus County IDA proposal has proceeded so far in only three weeks is a testimony to the teamwork approach, said Matt Wilkinson, a representative of Great Lakes who has been involved in the search for a site for a new plant.
Wilkinson said Great Lakes is very concerned about retaining its current employees and had restricted its search for a site. He seemed to indicate the Franklinville-Farmersville site would fit the bill and allow the company to get back on track with developing the new plant.
Schwab Land Holdings LLC and Great Lakes are co-applicants to the IDA for the project. Besides the 230 current jobs relocating from the current plant in Cuba, another 200 jobs are expected to be created when the new plant is in full operation at the end of 2024. About 450 construction jobs would be created during construction.
Area farmers who now sell about 2 million gallons of milk a day at the Cuba plant could see their milk sales double at the new plant, officials said.
The Allegany County IDA, which had endorsed the Great Lakes Cheese expansion in Belvidere, had begun eminent domain proceedings to secure the 200-acre site from an unwilling seller.
Great Lakes turned away from the site based on the time it would take to litigate a lawsuit over eminent domain and extend utilities to the site. It began to look at alternate sites this spring.
The Allegany County IDA executive director, Craig Clark, could not be reached for comment Thursday regarding the newest development in Great Lakes' search for a plant site.
Schwab, the owner of the Cattaraugus County land, said during Thursday's IDA meeting held in special session, “It’s a great feeling to know this many people came together on this. I get chills and goosebumps over the work that’s been done in three weeks.”
Wilkinson said the company appreciates the work that’s been done on their behalf. The testing will include whether the soils can support the weight of the building and whether there is any contamination or archeological sites.
The topography of the site, which has a gentle slope, is ideal, Wilkinson said. The only wetlands on the site are a creek. A pipeline would need to cross adjacent land to reach a discharge point on Ischua Creek — Wilkinson said the landowner was receptive to working with developers to allow the pipeline access.
“It was a tremendous team effort,” said IDA Chairman Thomas Buffamante. “This is the way economic development should actually work.”
Great Lakes Cheese will seek sales tax exemption on $250 million in equipment and an undetermined amount for building materials, the mortgage recording tax and a 20- to 25-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement that would provide an amount to be divided between the Franklinville Central School District, towns of Franklinville and Farmersville and Cattaraugus County.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the project is at the preliminary stage. But, he added, it is a welcome project if the new plant retains jobs from the Cuba plant and adds another 200 in light of nearly 1,000 jobs lost at Siemens Energy in Olean and the Gowanda state prison.
“We’re here to assist,” Wiktor said. “It’s an opportunity. Great Lakes Cheese is getting its hands around this site in the area. We’re in the batter’s box.”
Wiktor said the IDA is at the starting gate and has four or five contractors ready if the IDA board agrees to proceed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has contacted the IDA office over the proposed new cheese plant to offer assistance. Empire State Development has also offered to aid the plant and the state Department of Environmental Conservation is aware of the proposal. The plant will be designed to comply with all environmental regulations and meet discharge levels, officials said.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature on Wednesday appropriated the $150,000 to be used to study the Franklinville-Farmersville site.
“We are doing everything we can for you guys,” said Joseph Snyder, one of two county legislative representatives on the IDA board. On Wednesday, Snyder and all 16 other county lawmakers authorized the $150,000 expenditure on behalf of the project.
The Southern Tier’s economic slide has been ongoing for 50 years, Snyder pointed out. “The possibility of losing (the cheese plant) is pretty scary. It’s amazing how far you’ve come in three weeks. We need you guys to stay.”
County Legislature Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, who attended the IDA meeting, thanked Schwab and Wilkinson for giving the opportunity to Cattaraugus County to save the Cuba jobs and add another 200 employees from the two-county area.
Representatives from the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville also attended the IDA meeting to thank the co-applicants and offer any assistance they need.
"We appreciate any support we can get," Wilkinson replied.
He said Great Lakes Cheese was looking out for its employees and the farmers who supply their milk and was not interested in moving out of New York state, even if it’s not the cheapest state to do business in.